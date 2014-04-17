Gibson unveils Joe Bonamassa "Skinnerburst" 1959 Les Paul

Gibson has unveiled the Joe Bonamassa "Skinnerburst" 1959 Les Paul.

The latest signature to bear the Bonamassa name is a replica of his favoured '59 Les Paul, which Gibson has brought its full armoury of scanning technology to bear on, examining the guitar down to the slightest curve and ding to get exact measurments.

The end result features a faded Dirty Lemon finish, custom-wound humbuckers, a precisely matched carved top and neck profile, peroid correct hardware (including nickel plated bridge, aluminium stopbar and aged trapezoid inlays) and Gibson CustomBucker and Burstbucker pickups wound to the specs of the original PAFs in Bonamassa's treasured '59.

The "Skinnerburst" '59 is limited to 300 guitars, with 150 hand-aged by Gibson's Tom Murphy, and the rest treated to Gibson Custom's VOS process.

Naturally, all that work doesn't come cheap - the Bonamassa '59 is priced at £7332.

Gibson Joe Bonamassa "Skinnerburst" 1959 Les Paul SpecsBody

Top: 2 Piece, Figured Maple

Back: Genuine Mahogany

Binding: Reissue Cream, Single Ply

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond

Neck

Species: Mahogany Neck with a Maple Spline

Truss Rod: Reissue Truss Rod Assembly

Joint Angle: 4° (+/- 15 seconds)

Neck Fit

Joint: Mortise & Tenon

Adhesive: Hot Hide Glue

Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"

Fingerboard

Species: Rosewood

Radius: 12"

Binding: Cream

Inlays: Nitrocellulose Reissue Trapezoid

Nut/E.O.B: 1.687/2.062

Adhesive: Hot Hide Glue

Nut

Material: Nylon

Width: 1.687

Slots: Gibson PLEK System

Headstock

Inlay: Reissue with Gibson Pearl Inlay

Truss Rod Cover: Vintage

Angle: 17 Degrees

Tuners

Model: Kluson Deluxe Green Key Single Band

Tuning Ratio: 12:01

Plating: Nickel

Bridge

Type: ABR-1 Thumbwheel

Plating: Nickel

Tailpiece

Type: Aluminum Stopbar

Plating: Nickel

Hardware

Knobs: Gold Top Hats

Pickguard: Reissue Cream

Toggle Switch Washer: Reissue Cream

Pickup Mounting Rings: Cream

Strings: .011 - .050

Strap Buttons: Aluminum

Pickups

Neck Position: Burstbucker #3

Bridge Position: Custombucker

Electronics

Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls, 2 Tone Controls

Capacitors: Bumble Bee

Toggle Switch: Three-Way

Output Jack: Traditional ¼"

Finish

Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer

"Skinnerburst" Dirty Lemon

"Skinnerburst" Dirty Lemon Aged

Case

Type: Custom Shop

Additional Materials

Certificate of Authenticity: Yes

Additional Materials: Hardshell Custom Shop Case / Certificate of Authenticity Engraved & Leather-bound / Extra Switch Plate in Case