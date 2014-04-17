Gibson unveils Joe Bonamassa "Skinnerburst" 1959 Les Paul

Gibson has unveiled the Joe Bonamassa "Skinnerburst" 1959 Les Paul.
The latest signature to bear the Bonamassa name is a replica of his favoured '59 Les Paul, which Gibson has brought its full armoury of scanning technology to bear on, examining the guitar down to the slightest curve and ding to get exact measurments.
The end result features a faded Dirty Lemon finish, custom-wound humbuckers, a precisely matched carved top and neck profile, peroid correct hardware (including nickel plated bridge, aluminium stopbar and aged trapezoid inlays) and Gibson CustomBucker and Burstbucker pickups wound to the specs of the original PAFs in Bonamassa's treasured '59.
The "Skinnerburst" '59 is limited to 300 guitars, with 150 hand-aged by Gibson's Tom Murphy, and the rest treated to Gibson Custom's VOS process.
Naturally, all that work doesn't come cheap - the Bonamassa '59 is priced at £7332.
For more information visit the official Gibson website.
Gibson Joe Bonamassa "Skinnerburst" 1959 Les Paul SpecsBody
Top: 2 Piece, Figured Maple
Back: Genuine Mahogany
Binding: Reissue Cream, Single Ply
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond
Neck
Species: Mahogany Neck with a Maple Spline
Truss Rod: Reissue Truss Rod Assembly
Joint Angle: 4° (+/- 15 seconds)
Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Hot Hide Glue
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"
Fingerboard
Species: Rosewood
Radius: 12"
Binding: Cream
Inlays: Nitrocellulose Reissue Trapezoid
Nut/E.O.B: 1.687/2.062
Adhesive: Hot Hide Glue
Nut
Material: Nylon
Width: 1.687
Slots: Gibson PLEK System
Headstock
Inlay: Reissue with Gibson Pearl Inlay
Truss Rod Cover: Vintage
Angle: 17 Degrees
Tuners
Model: Kluson Deluxe Green Key Single Band
Tuning Ratio: 12:01
Plating: Nickel
Bridge
Type: ABR-1 Thumbwheel
Plating: Nickel
Tailpiece
Type: Aluminum Stopbar
Plating: Nickel
Hardware
Knobs: Gold Top Hats
Pickguard: Reissue Cream
Toggle Switch Washer: Reissue Cream
Pickup Mounting Rings: Cream
Strings: .011 - .050
Strap Buttons: Aluminum
Pickups
Neck Position: Burstbucker #3
Bridge Position: Custombucker
Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls, 2 Tone Controls
Capacitors: Bumble Bee
Toggle Switch: Three-Way
Output Jack: Traditional ¼"
Finish
Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer
"Skinnerburst" Dirty Lemon
"Skinnerburst" Dirty Lemon Aged
Case
Type: Custom Shop
Additional Materials
Certificate of Authenticity: Yes
Additional Materials: Hardshell Custom Shop Case / Certificate of Authenticity Engraved & Leather-bound / Extra Switch Plate in Case