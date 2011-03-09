Gibson unveils Gothic Morte Les Paul Studio and SG

Image 1 of 3 'None more black': Gibson's Gothic Morte duo Gibson Gothic Morte Image 2 of 3 Gibson Gothic Morte Les Paul Studio Image 3 of 3 Gibson Gothic Morte SG

Gibson has gone 'none more black' on its latest guitar duo. The Gothic Morte Les Paul Studio and SG feature a solid mahogany body in black satin ebony finish, a pair of black Gibson USA GEM active humbuckers, Exotic African Obeche fingerboard in black, and black Grover tuners.

The Les Paul Gothic Morte costs $1899 RRP, the SG Gothic Morte costs $1599 RRP. Scroll down for press blurb and check out Gibson for detailed spec.

"Extreme style"

"This outrageous new offering from Gibson USA points the way forward both for extreme style and unprecedented depths of tone and power.

"The beating heart of the SG [and Les Paul] Gothic Morte is represented by a pair of Gibson USA's amazing new GEM (Gibson Electronics Manufacturing) active pickups. Made in the image of the greatest traditional passive pickups of all time, Gibson's own PAF ("Patent Applied For") humbuckers, the GEMs have Alnico II magnets and coils wound with 42 AWG enamel-coated wire.

"They also include active electronics for greatly improved output and extremely low-noise performance. The GEMs are powered by a single 9v battery that yields approximately 1500 hours of service. They have a voice and playing feel akin to Gibson's popular Burstbuckers, with all of that humbucker's characteristic "smooth with edge" tonal response, and they are immune to the loading effects of volume and tone potentiometers.

"They offer an extremely fast transient response for unprecedented articulation (yet with all the classic humbucker warmth and smoothness), and are extremely compatible with both effects pedals and clean amp settings. Suitable for all styles of music, the GEM active pickups represent a huge leap forward in performance and versatility."