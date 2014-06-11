Gibson unveils ES-Les Paul

Is it an ES? Is it a Les Paul? Well, it's both isn't it?

Gibson has combined the ES and Les Paul designs to create a new model, the ES-Les Paul.

Featuring ES-style laminated maple tops, semi-acoustic contruction including a mahogany central block and f-holes with Les Paul-style shapes and appointments, it's certainly a departure for Gibson.

We're certainly keen to get our hands on one to see how a ES-Les Paul plays and feels. It comes with a price tag of $2799, so get saving if it's flicked all your cross-fertilised design switches

For more information visit the official Gibson website.

Gibson press release

The solidbody Les Paul Standard and semi-acoustic ES-335 are the two most influential electric guitars ever to hit their respective genres. Now Gibson brings them together in the ES-Les Paul, a stunning "meeting of minds" that blends the most important aspects of form and function from two immensely popular designs.

Far more than merely a “chambered Les Paul” or an ES-335 "shaped like a single-cut", this entirely new guitar is the result of painstaking assessment of what makes each of these legendary models great, and a careful marriage of features by the skilled luthiers at Gibson Memphis.



With its laminated maple top, back and sides in the semi-acoustic construction of the ES-335, and a solid mahogany center block for enhanced sustain and feedback reduction, the ES-Les Paul elegantly marries the major characteristics of these two great Gibson guitars.

Take away the telltale f-holes and the look is pure Les Paul, as is the glued-in mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and classic trapezoid inlays and LP-style headstock. Common to both—and carried through on the ES-Les Paul—are the traditional control section, toneful hardware, and dual humbucking pickups, a pair of MHS (Memphis Historic Spec) Humbuckers wound to accurately replicate the sonic glories of vintage PAFs.

Get it in a your choice of Black top w/ historic walnut stained back and sides finish, or Light Burst finish with figured maple top and historic walnut stained Back and sides.

Specs

Body

Body Type: Semi-Hollow Les Paul

Top: 3-ply Maple/Basswood/Maple

Back: 3-ply Maple/Basswood/Maple

Binding: Cream colored ABS on top and back

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50



Neck

Species: Mahogany Neck with Maple Spline

Truss Rod: Traditional

Joint Angle: 4° (+/- 15 seconds)



Neck Fit

Joint: Mortise & Tenon

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50

Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"



Fingerboard

Species: Hand-selected Dark Rosewood

Radius: 12"

Binding: Cream

Inlays: Pearloid Trapezoid

Nut/E.O.B: 1.670" / 2.060"

Adhesive: Assembly 65 Blue



Nut

Material: Corian

Width: 1.670"

Slots: Gibson PLEK System



Headstock

Logo: Mother of Pearl 'Gibson' Logo

Inlay: Gold "Les Paul Model" Water Slide Decal

Truss Rod Cover: Legacy

Angle: 17 Degrees



Tuners

Model: Kluson™ Single Ring with Tulip Buttons

Tuning Ratio: 15:1

Plating: Nickel



Bridge

Type: ABR

Plating: Nickel



Tailpiece

Type: Aluminum

Plating: Nickel



Hardware

Knobs: Gold Top Hats

Pickguard: Cream

Pickup Mounting Rings: Cream

Strings: .010 - .046

Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins



Pickups

Neck Position: Custom Bucker AL3

Bridge Position: Custom Bucker AL5



Electronics

Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls, 2 Tone Controls

Capacitors: Ceramic

Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft

Output: Jack 1/4"



Finish

Light Burst

Black Top

Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer



Case

Type: Hardshell

Case Exterior: Brown Leatherette

Case Interior: Charcoal Plush



Accessories

Certificate of Authenticity: Gibson Memphis Certificate of Authenticity

Additional Materials: Certificate of Authenticity