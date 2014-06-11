Gibson unveils ES-Les Paul

Gibson has combined the ES and Les Paul designs to create a new model, the ES-Les Paul.
Featuring ES-style laminated maple tops, semi-acoustic contruction including a mahogany central block and f-holes with Les Paul-style shapes and appointments, it's certainly a departure for Gibson.
We're certainly keen to get our hands on one to see how a ES-Les Paul plays and feels. It comes with a price tag of $2799, so get saving if it's flicked all your cross-fertilised design switches
Gibson press release
The solidbody Les Paul Standard and semi-acoustic ES-335 are the two most influential electric guitars ever to hit their respective genres. Now Gibson brings them together in the ES-Les Paul, a stunning "meeting of minds" that blends the most important aspects of form and function from two immensely popular designs.
Far more than merely a “chambered Les Paul” or an ES-335 "shaped like a single-cut", this entirely new guitar is the result of painstaking assessment of what makes each of these legendary models great, and a careful marriage of features by the skilled luthiers at Gibson Memphis.
With its laminated maple top, back and sides in the semi-acoustic construction of the ES-335, and a solid mahogany center block for enhanced sustain and feedback reduction, the ES-Les Paul elegantly marries the major characteristics of these two great Gibson guitars.
Take away the telltale f-holes and the look is pure Les Paul, as is the glued-in mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and classic trapezoid inlays and LP-style headstock. Common to both—and carried through on the ES-Les Paul—are the traditional control section, toneful hardware, and dual humbucking pickups, a pair of MHS (Memphis Historic Spec) Humbuckers wound to accurately replicate the sonic glories of vintage PAFs.
Get it in a your choice of Black top w/ historic walnut stained back and sides finish, or Light Burst finish with figured maple top and historic walnut stained Back and sides.
Specs
Body
Body Type: Semi-Hollow Les Paul
Top: 3-ply Maple/Basswood/Maple
Back: 3-ply Maple/Basswood/Maple
Binding: Cream colored ABS on top and back
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Neck
Species: Mahogany Neck with Maple Spline
Truss Rod: Traditional
Joint Angle: 4° (+/- 15 seconds)
Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"
Fingerboard
Species: Hand-selected Dark Rosewood
Radius: 12"
Binding: Cream
Inlays: Pearloid Trapezoid
Nut/E.O.B: 1.670" / 2.060"
Adhesive: Assembly 65 Blue
Nut
Material: Corian
Width: 1.670"
Slots: Gibson PLEK System
Headstock
Logo: Mother of Pearl 'Gibson' Logo
Inlay: Gold "Les Paul Model" Water Slide Decal
Truss Rod Cover: Legacy
Angle: 17 Degrees
Tuners
Model: Kluson™ Single Ring with Tulip Buttons
Tuning Ratio: 15:1
Plating: Nickel
Bridge
Type: ABR
Plating: Nickel
Tailpiece
Type: Aluminum
Plating: Nickel
Hardware
Knobs: Gold Top Hats
Pickguard: Cream
Pickup Mounting Rings: Cream
Strings: .010 - .046
Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins
Pickups
Neck Position: Custom Bucker AL3
Bridge Position: Custom Bucker AL5
Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls, 2 Tone Controls
Capacitors: Ceramic
Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft
Output: Jack 1/4"
Finish
Light Burst
Black Top
Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer
Case
Type: Hardshell
Case Exterior: Brown Leatherette
Case Interior: Charcoal Plush
Accessories
Certificate of Authenticity: Gibson Memphis Certificate of Authenticity
Additional Materials: Certificate of Authenticity