Gibson unveils 16 new Limited Run guitars, including seven-string SGs and Joe Bonamassa signature models

Gibson has already promised 2016 will be its “best year ever”, and judging from its latest burst of Limited Run models, it looks set to be among its most diverse, too.

As well as two new Joe Bonamassa signature Les Pauls, the 16-strong line-up also features a pair of seven-string SGs, a bling-tastic gold LP and a 'Paul made from long-submerged tonewoods. Read on for the full lowdown…