Gibson unveils 16 new Limited Run guitars, including seven-string SGs and Joe Bonamassa signature models
Introduction
Gibson has already promised 2016 will be its “best year ever”, and judging from its latest burst of Limited Run models, it looks set to be among its most diverse, too.
As well as two new Joe Bonamassa signature Les Pauls, the 16-strong line-up also features a pair of seven-string SGs, a bling-tastic gold LP and a 'Paul made from long-submerged tonewoods. Read on for the full lowdown…
Gibson SG Light 7
- Tuners: Grover tuners
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Richlite fingerboard
- Scale length: 24.75"
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl traps with custom "VII" inlay on the 7th case
- Binding: Artic white binding
- Heel: Fast-access heel
- Pickups: Seymour Duncan humbuckers
- Strings: 7 strings
- Hardware: Chrome hardware
- Carrying case: Traditional white SG hardshell case
Gibson SG Dark 7
- Tuners: Grover tuners
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Richlite fingerboard
- Scale length: 24.75"
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl traps with custom "VII" inlay on the 7th case
- Binding: Black binding
- Heel: Fast-access heel
- Pickups: Seymour Duncan humbuckers
- Strings: 7 strings
- Hardware: Black chrome hardware
- Carrying case: Traditional SG hardshell case
Gibson Les Paul Joe Bonamassa "Tomato Soup Burst" Signature Limited Edition
- Tuners: Press in bushings vintage style keystone tuners
- Nut: Nylon nut
- Serial number: Custom "Bonamassa" Serial Number from 01 to 50
- Top and color: New Tomato Soup Burst color on a AAA flamed maple top
- Pickguard: Each cream pickguard is hand-signed by Joe Bonamassa himself
- Pickups: Seymour Duncan 52-Nc and 53-Nc
- Tail piece: B7 Bigsby with vibramate mounting kit
- Knobs: Joe's signature knobs arrangement
- Wiring: Hand-wired with orange drops capacitors
- Case: Each case is hand-signed and numbered by Joe Bonamassa
Gibson Les Paul Joe Bonamassa "Tomato Soup Burst" Limited Edition
- Tuners: Press in bushings vintage style keystone tuners
- Nut: Nylon nut
- Binding: Traditional binding over fret
- Top: AAA flamed maple top
- Burst: New Tomato Soup Burst
- Pickups: Seymour Duncan 52-Nc and 53-Nc
- Hardware: Nickel hardware
- Knobs: Joe's signature knobs arrangement
- Wiring: Hand-wired with orange drops capacitors
- Case: Traditional Gibson black hardshell case
Gibson Les Paul Fort Knox
- Tuners: Gold Grover Locking kidneys
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl all the way
- Binding: Antiqued white binding
- Fingerboard: Gold frets over Richlite
- Finish: Bullion Gold
- Hardware: Complete set of gold hardware
- Pickups: 59 Tribute humbuckers
- Electronics: Hand-wired
- Tremolo: Gold Bigsby
- Case: Classic Gibson brown hardshell case
Gibson Les Paul Voodoo 2016
- Tuners: Black chrome Grover kidneys
- Nut: Black tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Richlite fingerboard with red dot inlays
- Body and top: Swamp ash body and top with Voodoo custom finish
- Neck: Les Paul rounded neck profile
- Pickups: Voodoo humbuckers
- Hardware: Black chrome hardware
- Controls: Classic Gibson controls
- Carrying case: Hardshell Case
Gibson Les Paul Standard Figured Walnut
- Tuners: Grover Locking Kidney tuners
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Thick Ironwood fingerboard
- Inlays: Mother-of-pearl traps
- Top: Figured walnut top
- Body and neck: Top graded solid Mahogany
- Pickups: 57 Classic and '57 Classic Plus humbuckers
- Electronics: Hand-wired
- Binding: Cream binding around body and neck
- Carrying case: Classic Gibson brown hardshell case
Gibson SG Naked
- Tuners: Grover Kidneys
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Thick, one slab rosewood fingerboard
- Inlays: Dot inlays
- Pickups: P-90
- Tonewoods: Mahogany body and neck
- Electronics: Classic Gibson controls
- Carrying Case: Padded gigbag
Gibson Les Paul Studio Swamp Ash
- Tuners: Vintage style keystone tuners
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Thicker one piece rosewood fingerboard
- Neck: One piece maple neck
- Body: Swamp ash
- Pickups: 490R and 498T humbuckers
- Hardware: Chrome hardware
- Controls: Classic Gibson controls
- Finish: Natural finish
- Carrying case: Classic Gibson brown hardshell case
Gibson Midtown Deluxe
- Tuners: Grover Kidneys
- Headstock: Five-ply binding and genuine mother-of-pearl inlays
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Inlays: Traditional block inlays
- Fingerboard: Richlite fingerboard
- Top: Quilted maple with seven-ply binding
- Body and neck: Hand selected mahogany
- Pickups: Bursbuckers humbuckers
- Electronics: Hand-wired controls
- Carrying case: Classic Gibson hardshell case
Gibson Les Paul Redwood
- Tuners: Grover Locking Kidney tuners
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Thick Ironwood fingerboard
- Inlays: Mother-of-pearl traps
- Top: Redwood top
- Body and neck: Top graded solid Mahogany
- Pickups: 57 Classic and '57 Classic Plus humbuckers
- Electronics: Hand-wired
- Binding: Cream binding around body and neck
- Carrying case: Classic Gibson brown hardshell case
Gibson Les Paul Standard Mahogany Top
- Tuners: Grover Locking Kidney
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Thicker rosewood fingerboard
- Inlays: Mother-of-pearl traps inlays
- Top: Solid mahogany
- Body and neck: Solid mahogany
- Pickups: Burstbucker Pro humbuckers
- Carrying case: Classic Gibson brown hardshell case
Gibson Les Paul Sunken Treasure
- Tuners: Vintage Style Keystone
- Nut: Tektoid nut
- Fingerboard: Sunken Bullet Wood
- Body and top: Sunken Mahogany
- Inlays: Trapezoid Mother of Pearl inlays
- Neck: Traditional Les Paul rounded neck
- Pickups: '57 Classic humbuckers
- Electronics: Classic controls
- Hardware: Nickel hardware
- Carrying case: Classic Gibson brown hardshell case
Gibson Les Paul CM Black
- Tuners: Black chrome Grover kidneys
- Nut: Floyd Rose locking
- Fingerboard: Richlite fingerboard with red side dots
- Neck: Les Paul rounded profile
- Pickups: Dirty Fingers humbuckers
- Vibrato: Floyd Rose top loader
- Body: Solid mahogany body
- Finish: Black chrome with red accents
- Controls: Simple and efficient
- Carrying case: Padded gigbag
Gibson Les Paul Junior Single Coil Limited
- Tuners: Vintage style white buttons
- Nut: Tecktoid nut
- Neck: Slim taper '60s style neck profile
- Fingerboard: Thicker one piece rosewood fingerboard
- Inlays: Dot inlays
- Finish: Satin Vintage Sunburst
- Pickups: P90SR and P90ST+
- Hardware: Nickel Tune-o-Matic and Stop Bar tailpiece
- Electronics: Simple controls
- Carrying bag: Padded gigbag
Gibson SG Supreme 2016 Limited
- Tuners: Grover Locking Kidneys
- Headstock: Mother of Pearl Holly & Gibson inlays and 5-ply binding
- Neck: SG slim taper with fast-access heel
- Fingerboard: Richlite fingerboard with white binding
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Split Diamonds
- Top: Carved AAA flamed maple top
- Hardware: Chrome hardware all the way
- Electronics: Simple and elegant
- Pickups: Burstbucker Pro
- Case: Traditional SG Supreme Hardshell Case