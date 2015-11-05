Gibson promises "best year ever" with 2016 electric guitar models

NAMM 2016: Gibson's 2015 changes proved controversial among guitarists, but for 2016, the company is offering two choices for all models across the range: Traditional and High Performance.

Traditional spec means manual tuners, regular neck widths, conventional electronics and TekToid nuts are all back on the agenda – not to mention lower prices.

For a small additional outlay, High Performance models offer a wider neck – though not as wide as 2015 models – plus G-Force robot tuning and Full Access neck joints for improved upper-fret access.

Scroll down for the list of differences between the two options, and click through to have a gander at this year's top models…

Traditional

Historic heel

TekToid nut

Original neck width

Vintage tuners

Standard toggle switch

Standard single-contact-point jack

Traditional hard-wired control harness

Traditional grade wood selection

Acrylic inlays

Traditional hard shell case (selected models only)

High Performance