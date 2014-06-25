Gibson unleashes a pair of new Flying Vs

A pair of Vs in flight: graceful.

Gibson has launched two new Flying V models, the Flying V History and the Flying V 120.

The Flying V History ($1,999) has been launched as part of Gibson's 120th anniversary celebrations, and features a mahogany neck and body, a pair of '57 classic pickups and Gibson's 120th banner at the 12th fret.

The Flying V 120 (also $1,999) features a pair of Burstbucker humbuckers, and looks as good as the Flying V did when it was first introduced back in the '50s.

For more information visit the official Gibson website.

Flying V History Specs



Body

Species: Mahogany

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50



Neck

Species: Mahogany

Profile: .800 / .875, Thin V

Truss Rod: Standard

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50



Neck Fit

Joint: Mortise & Tenon

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50

Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"



Fingerboard

Species: Rosewood

Frets: 22

Radius: 12"

Binding: Cream

Inlays: Acrylic Dot with 120th Banner

Nut/E.O.B: 1.695" / 2.260"



Nut

Material: Tektoid™

Width: 1.695"

Slots: Gibson PLEK System



Headstock

Type: Flying V

Truss Rod Cover: Cream with Hotstamp Black "Gibson"



Tuners

Model: Grover™ Kidney

Tuning Ratio: 14:1

Plating: Chrome



Tuners

Bridge Type: Tune-O-Matic

Material: Zamak

Plating: Chrome



Bridge

Tailpiece Type: Stop Bar

Material: Zamak

Plating: Chrome



Hardware

Knobs: Black Hat Witch with Silver Inserts

Pickguard: Cream

Strings: .009 - .046

Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins



Pickups

Neck Position: '57 Classic

Bridge Position: '57 Classic Plus

Coil Wiring: Machine Wound



Electronics

Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls 1 Tone

Controls Type: 500K Non-Linear

Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft

Output Jack: Traditional 1/4"



Finish

Aged Cherry

Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer

Process: 7 - 8 mils



Case

Type: Hardshell

Case Exterior: Vintage Brown

Case Interior: Countoured



Accessories

Additional Materials: Truss Rod Wrench, Gibson USA Owner's Manual

Flying V 120 specs



Body

Species: Mahogany

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50



Neck

Species: Mahogany

Profile: .800 / .875, Thin V

Truss Rod: Standard

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50



Neck Fit

Joint: Mortise & Tenon

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50

Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"



Fingerboard

Species: Rosewood

Frets: 22

Radius: 12"

Binding: White

Inlays: Acrylic Dot with 120th Banner

Nut/E.O.B: 1.695" / 2.260"



Nut

Material: Tektoid™

Width: 1.695"

Slots: Gibson PLEK System



Headstock

Type: Flying V

Truss Rod Cover: White with Hotstamp Gold "Gibson"



Tuners

Model: Grover™ Kidney

Tuning Ratio: 14:1

Plating: Chrome



Bridge

Type: Tune-O-Matic

Material: Zamak

Plating: Chrome



Tailpiece

Type: Stop Bar

Material: Zamak

Plating: Chrome



Hardware

Knobs: Black Top Hat with Silver Inserts

Pickguard: 5-Ply, White

Strings: .009 - .046

Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins



Pickups

Neck Position: BurstBucker Rhythm Pro

Bridge Position: BurstBucker Lead Pro

Coil Wiring: Machine Wound



Electronics

Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls, 1 Tone Controls

Type: 500K Non-Linear

Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft

Output Jack: Traditional 1/4"



Finish: Ebony

Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer

Process: 7 - 8 mils



Case

Type: Hardshell

Case Exterior: Vintage Brown

Case Interior: Countoured



Accessories

Additional Materials: Truss Rod Wrench, Gibson USA Owner's Manual