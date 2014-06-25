More

Gibson unleashes a pair of new Flying Vs

Gibson has launched two new Flying V models, the Flying V History and the Flying V 120.

The Flying V History ($1,999) has been launched as part of Gibson's 120th anniversary celebrations, and features a mahogany neck and body, a pair of '57 classic pickups and Gibson's 120th banner at the 12th fret.

The Flying V 120 (also $1,999) features a pair of Burstbucker humbuckers, and looks as good as the Flying V did when it was first introduced back in the '50s.

Flying V History Specs

Body
Species: Mahogany
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50

Neck
Species: Mahogany
Profile: .800 / .875, Thin V
Truss Rod: Standard
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50

Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"

Fingerboard
Species: Rosewood
Frets: 22
Radius: 12"
Binding: Cream
Inlays: Acrylic Dot with 120th Banner
Nut/E.O.B: 1.695" / 2.260"

Nut
Material: Tektoid™
Width: 1.695"
Slots: Gibson PLEK System

Headstock
Type: Flying V
Truss Rod Cover: Cream with Hotstamp Black "Gibson"

Tuners
Model: Grover™ Kidney
Tuning Ratio: 14:1
Plating: Chrome

Tuners
Bridge Type: Tune-O-Matic
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome

Bridge
Tailpiece Type: Stop Bar
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome

Hardware
Knobs: Black Hat Witch with Silver Inserts
Pickguard: Cream
Strings: .009 - .046
Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins

Pickups
Neck Position: '57 Classic
Bridge Position: '57 Classic Plus
Coil Wiring: Machine Wound

Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls 1 Tone
Controls Type: 500K Non-Linear
Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft
Output Jack: Traditional 1/4"

Finish
Aged Cherry
Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer
Process: 7 - 8 mils

Case
Type: Hardshell
Case Exterior: Vintage Brown
Case Interior: Countoured

Accessories
Additional Materials: Truss Rod Wrench, Gibson USA Owner's Manual

Flying V 120 specs

Body
Species: Mahogany
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50

Neck
Species: Mahogany
Profile: .800 / .875, Thin V
Truss Rod: Standard
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50

Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"

Fingerboard
Species: Rosewood
Frets: 22
Radius: 12"
Binding: White
Inlays: Acrylic Dot with 120th Banner
Nut/E.O.B: 1.695" / 2.260"

Nut
Material: Tektoid™
Width: 1.695"
Slots: Gibson PLEK System

Headstock
Type: Flying V
Truss Rod Cover: White with Hotstamp Gold "Gibson"

Tuners
Model: Grover™ Kidney
Tuning Ratio: 14:1
Plating: Chrome

Bridge
Type: Tune-O-Matic
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome

Tailpiece
Type: Stop Bar
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome

Hardware
Knobs: Black Top Hat with Silver Inserts
Pickguard: 5-Ply, White
Strings: .009 - .046
Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins

Pickups
Neck Position: BurstBucker Rhythm Pro
Bridge Position: BurstBucker Lead Pro
Coil Wiring: Machine Wound

Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls, 1 Tone Controls
Type: 500K Non-Linear
Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft
Output Jack: Traditional 1/4"

Finish: Ebony
Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer
Process: 7 - 8 mils

Case
Type: Hardshell
Case Exterior: Vintage Brown
Case Interior: Countoured

Accessories
Additional Materials: Truss Rod Wrench, Gibson USA Owner's Manual