Gibson hosts Tech Talk event in London tomorrow

Gibson Tech Talk takes place in the Gibson Guitar Studio (29-35 Rathbone Street, London W1T 1NJ) on Tuesday 7 February (1:00pm-2:00pm) and you could be there..

This event is designed to provide guitarists and musicians interested in all music genres the opportunity to ask some of the UK's leading session musicians questions related to gear, instrumentation, find out how to achieve the perfect sound and tone, and to experience demos of new Gibson gear in the Gibson Guitar Studio. Also, a selection of Gibson Lifestyle gear will be given away to all attendees.

The AllStars Collective comprises 40 of the world's top session musicians - The back-room talent responsible for some of the best-known music in the world. These session musicians have worked in the studio or toured with artists such as Prince, Michael Jackson, Jeff Beck, Mark Ronson, Brian May, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney and Amy Winehouse to name a few.

Here's a flavour of what you can expect from the event:

As partners we have 15 places up for grabs for the first 15 people to visit MusicRadar on Facebook, like our page and post a comment on our wall telling us that you are interested in attending this event.

You'll be responsible for your own travel costs so if you can't get to central London tomorrow afternoon then don't bother! If you can, good luck... we'll notify the those of you who are successful first thing tomorrow morning (7 February).