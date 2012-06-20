Follow MusicRadar on Pinterest!

We're pleased to inform you that as well as Twitter and Facebook, you can now find MusicRadar on Pinterest - the image-led social network.

If you're already on Pinterest, just head to www.pinterest.com/MusicRadar and start following our pins.

If you're not on Pinterest currently, you can still see our pins on the URL above and you can request an invitation by clicking the 'request an invite' button and entering your email address (the email usually takes 24 hours to filter through).

Currently we've set up boards (collections of the pinned images) for all of our main content areas - Guitars, Bass, Tech, DJ and Drums, but keep an eye out for more specific themes in the coming months.