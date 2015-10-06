Fender launches "gamechanging" Acoustic Pro and Acoustic SFX acoustic guitar amps

Revamping Fender's acoustic amp range, the Acoustic Pro and Acoustic SFX offer a striking bent plywood construction, designed to enhance the projection of acoustic tone and deliver "superior live sound".

Fender has dubbed the 200-watt Acoustic Pro an "audiophile amp", with channels for guitars or mics, XLR combo jacks, plus a 12" neodymium woofer and high performance tweeter with crossover network - an effects loop, aux in, hall reverb, phase switches and a tilt-back kickstand are also included.

The Acoustic SFX, on the other hand, is designed for small venues, with built-in reverb, echo, delay, chorus and Vibratone effects, which utilise Fender's Stereo Field Expansion tech for a wide, "multi-dimensional" sound - like the Acoustic Pro, the amp also includes feedback-reducing phase switches, a line output, plus channels for guitars and mics.

The Fender Acoustic Pro and Acoustic SFX are available from November for £709 and £589 respectively - check out Fender for more.