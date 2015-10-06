More

Fender launches "gamechanging" Acoustic Pro and Acoustic SFX acoustic guitar amps

By

Combos offer new visual and sound designs

Revamping Fender's acoustic amp range, the Acoustic Pro and Acoustic SFX offer a striking bent plywood construction, designed to enhance the projection of acoustic tone and deliver "superior live sound".

Fender has dubbed the 200-watt Acoustic Pro an "audiophile amp", with channels for guitars or mics, XLR combo jacks, plus a 12" neodymium woofer and high performance tweeter with crossover network - an effects loop, aux in, hall reverb, phase switches and a tilt-back kickstand are also included.

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb

The Acoustic SFX, on the other hand, is designed for small venues, with built-in reverb, echo, delay, chorus and Vibratone effects, which utilise Fender's Stereo Field Expansion tech for a wide, "multi-dimensional" sound - like the Acoustic Pro, the amp also includes feedback-reducing phase switches, a line output, plus channels for guitars and mics.

The Fender Acoustic Pro and Acoustic SFX are available from November for £709 and £589 respectively - check out Fender for more.