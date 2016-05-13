More

Fender branches into audio with Pro In-Ear Monitors

By

Guitar giant turns its hand to IEM

We're used to seeing Fender's logo proudly displayed across guitar headstocks and amp panels the world over, but now the legendary guitar co is hoping you'll stick The Big F in your ears with the release of its first audio product: Pro In-Ear Monitors.

Promising "unprecedented clarity, precision and impact", five brightly coloured models will be available (DXA1, FXA2, FXA5, FXA6 and FXA7), all of which - bar the DXA1 - pack 3D-printed digital hybrid technology housings and custom-designed drivers.

This housing mirrors the natural contours of the ear and will fit 95 per cent of lugs, Fender reckons, while a Groove-tuned port facilitates proper air flow for optimum bass performance. We hear that Hybrid-Dynamic tuned Balanced Armature Array is also promised on certain models - we can't wait to find out what that means for sound quality.

The whole package aims to deliver the comfort and feel of custom-moulded monitors, and comes with a deluxe carrying case, secure-fitting tips, cleaning tool and detachable cable. They look pretty chic, too.

Fender's Pro In-Ear Monitors are designed and hand-assembled in Nashville, and will be available from June at the following price points:

  • DXA1 - £75/$99
  • FXA2 - £125/$199
  • FXA5 - £180/$299
  • FXA6 - £255/$399
  • FXA7 - £330/$499