Fender announces 2015 London 'Learn To Play Day' at Southbank Centre

Press Release: The 2015 Fender 'Learn To Play Day' will take place in the Weston Roof Pavilion at London's Royal Festival Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Held in conjunction with the Registry of Guitar Tutors (RGT) and the Southbank Centre, Europe's busiest arts centre, the free event is for anyone interested in taking up the electric or acoustic guitar, bass guitar or ukulele.

Free lessons

Visitors can enjoy a free introductory lesson from a qualified RGT tutor, meet the team from Fender, the world's leading guitar manufacturer, and watch acoustic performances by Fender and Southbank affiliated artists.

Celebrity guests will be announced soon. and details of how to sign up for the free event will be posted on Fender GBI's social media early in 2015.