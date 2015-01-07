Fender announces 2015 London 'Learn To Play Day' at Southbank Centre

Press Release: The 2015 Fender 'Learn To Play Day' will take place in the Weston Roof Pavilion at London's Royal Festival Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Held in conjunction with the Registry of Guitar Tutors (RGT) and the Southbank Centre, Europe's busiest arts centre, the free event is for anyone interested in taking up the electric or acoustic guitar, bass guitar or ukulele.
Free lessons
Visitors can enjoy a free introductory lesson from a qualified RGT tutor, meet the team from Fender, the world's leading guitar manufacturer, and watch acoustic performances by Fender and Southbank affiliated artists.
Celebrity guests will be announced soon. and details of how to sign up for the free event will be posted on Fender GBI's social media early in 2015.
- Learn To Play Day is a national event organised by the Music for All charity to inspire new, or lapsed, musicians of all ages to take up playing an instrument. For more details visit musicforall.org.uk.
- Full details of all the 2015 National LearnTo Play Day events and participating venues can be found at the Learn To Play Day 2015 website.
- The Weston Roof Pavilion is located on the 6th floor of the Royal Festival Hall, Belvedere Rd, London SE1 8XX.