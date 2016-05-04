Fender '55 Tweed Deluxe amp arrives on the UAD platform

Universal Audio has started to make good on its promise to bring classic Fender amps to the UAD platform by releasing the '55 Tweed Deluxe plugin. This forms part of the UAD Software 8.6 update, which also heralds the arrival of the Chandler Limited Curve Bender Mastering EQ and Sonnox Oxford Limited 2.

The '55 Tweed Deluxe ($199) is the first guitar amp to be developed 100% by UA, and models the 'wide panel' 5E3 Deluxe that was introduced by Fender in 1955. Used by the likes Larry Carlton, Neil Young, Mike Campbell, Daniel Lanois and Billy Gibbons, it promises tones ranging from the clean and sweet to the overdriven and raunchy.

The plugin offers an assortment of mic combinations and three speaker types, and if you're running it on an Apollo audio interface, there's support for its Unison technology. This promises 'impedance matching', which in turn is said to deliver "the authentic tone, touch, and feel of the original 1955 Fender Tweed Deluxe".

EQ and Limiter

The Chandler Limited Curve Bender Mastering EQ ($299) emulates the boutique, inductor-based EQ from the vintage EMI TG12345 desk found in Abbey Road Studios. Developed by Softube, this emulates the hardware's circuits end to end, including its filter inductors, germanium transistors, transformers and circuit nonlinearities.

Finally, the Sonnox Oxford Limiter 2 ($249) is designed to transparently increases the volume, density, and presence of your tracks without losing transients or dynamics. This updated version features the latest generation of the limiter's inter-sample peak detection.

The UAD Software 8.6 update can be downloaded now from the Universal Audio website.

Fender '55 Tweed Deluxe plugin features

An authentic end-to-end circuit emulation of an original 1955 Fender "5E3" Tweed Deluxe amplifier, exclusively for UAD-2 and Apollo interfaces

Choose from three different speaker types: stock 1955 Jensen P12R, Celestion 25-watt Greenback, and JBL D120F*

Choose different microphone combinations and placements — without phase issues

Unison technology for Apollo interfaces offers authentic tone, touch, and feel of original 1955 Fender Tweed Deluxe amplifier thanks to impedance matching

Chandler Limited Curve Bender Mastering EQ features

Exacting emulation of this modern classic EQ for mixing and mastering, fully authenticated by Chandler Limited

Based on the vintage EMI TG12345 desk used to record The Beatles and Pink Floyd

Models entire Chandler Limited Curve Bender electronic path including transformers and circuit nonlinearities

Plug-in only features include Mid/Side functionality and channel linking

Sonnox Oxford Limiter v2 features