Musikmesse 2016: Universal Audio partners with Fender to bring classic amps to UAD and Apollo systems

Which of Fender's classic amps will be emulated first, we wonder?

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Universal Audio has announced that it's entering into a partnership with Fender that will see the guitar manufacturer's "legendary tone" being brought to the UAD and Apollo platforms.

This means that we'll be seeing Fender-branded UAD plugins in the not too distant future, with some of the company's classic amps seemingly set to be emulated. These will join existing amp plugins from the likes of Marshall, Chandler and Softube.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fender to the UAD platform," said Bill Putnam, CEO and founder of Universal Audio. "Putting Fender's legendary tone on our recording products has been a goal for some time. Both UA and Fender have a 50-plus year heritage in music and recording products, so we're very excited about what we can accomplish together."

"This is an exciting endeavour for Fender, and Universal Audio is the best group to bring the essence of our classic amps to a digital platform," said Shane Nicholas, Director of Product Development Amplifiers. "We look forward to offering players of all types the opportunity to utilise our products in their musical expression."

No specific products have yet been announced, but we'll bring you more news when we get it.