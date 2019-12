Phil Everly, one half of close-harmony duo the Everly Brothers has passed away in Los Angeles, following a "long and hard" battle with a lung condition.

His wife Patti told the LA Times "We are absolutely heartbroken", while Don Everly is reportedly too upset to comment on the death of his brother.

The Everly Brothers were giants of the nascent pop charts in the '50s and early '60s, producing a string of hits like Cathy's Clown, Wake Up Little Suzie, Bye Bye Love, and All I Have To Do Is Dream.