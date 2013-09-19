Enter the Acoustic Expo 2013 competition!

First introduced in 1936, the J-35 was Gibson's answer to a call for quality, hand-made construction and inspired tone at a simple price. The 2013 J-35 is the modern version of that first magical round-shoulder. This fabulous guitar features forward shifted advanced bracing, like the Advanced Jumbo, which gives the J-35 a more powerful and even voice.

