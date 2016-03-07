End of the Road guitars take relic'd finishes to a whole new level
Introduction: smashing
If you long for the street cred of a guitarist who smashes their axes on a regular basis but are too health and safety conscious to have chunks of alder flying in your face, Devil & Sons' End Of The Road guitars are for you.
Despite their beaten-up appearance, these S-style electrics are completely playable and – given the price relic'd guitars go for these days – surprisingly affordable, at £750 a go.
Have a browse through our gallery for a closer look at the insane amount of work that goes into these battered guitars – and be sure to check out Devil & Sons' stunning movie-inspired creations, too.
Full guitar
The neck may be off at an angle, but the strings are still aligned with the pickups and bridge, so playability is unimpeded.
That said, the vibrato arm is for show only; it doesn't actually work. You'll see why later…
Body
End Of The Road guitars start life as Squier Bullet Strats before being remodelled beyond recognition – the full process is detailed in the video below.
Four finishes are available: black, Olympic White, Brown Sunburst and Fiesta Red - although the colour is hardly the first thing that's going to grab your eye.
Electronics
Although three pickups are visible on the guitar, only the neck and bridge are operational; the centre pickup is unwired. Probably for the best, since it's dangling in a massive cavity.
Rear
And here's why the vibrato doesn't work: the guitar's strings are aligned with the string-through-body holes round the back – that whammy is most definitely out of commission.
Still, it's not easy to find a hardtail Strat these days, is it?
