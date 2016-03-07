End of the Road guitars take relic'd finishes to a whole new level

If you long for the street cred of a guitarist who smashes their axes on a regular basis but are too health and safety conscious to have chunks of alder flying in your face, Devil & Sons' End Of The Road guitars are for you.

Despite their beaten-up appearance, these S-style electrics are completely playable and – given the price relic'd guitars go for these days – surprisingly affordable, at £750 a go.

Have a browse through our gallery for a closer look at the insane amount of work that goes into these battered guitars – and be sure to check out Devil & Sons' stunning movie-inspired creations, too.

