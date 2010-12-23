Elbow announce new 2011 album Build A Rocket Boys!

Elbow have announced details of a new album, titled Build A Rocket Boys!, to be released 7 March 2011.
The band's previous full-length, The Seldom Seen Kid, picked up the 2008 Mercury Prize and saw the five-piece gain near unanimous praise from the music press. As with that album, the new record has been produced by the band's keyboard player Craig Potter. Check the tracklisting below.
In the announcement on their official site, Elbow also instruct fans to "stay tuned for a special surprise on Boxing Day". Going out-on-a-limb, we're guessing that this means we won't have to wait too long to hear at least one of the new tracks.
Build A Rocket Boys! tracklist:
Lippy Kids
The Birds
With Love
Neat Little Rows
Jesus Is A Rochdale Girl
The Night Will Always Win
High Ideals
The River
Open Arms
The Birds (Reprise)
Dear Friends