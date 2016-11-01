EarthQuaker Devices upgrades 4 guitar effects pedals to V2 specs

Ohio's EarthQuaker Devices isn't just about crazy tones; it's about useful practical considerations, too, and that's exactly what it's set to deliver with a round of upgrades to four of its longstanding effects pedals.
The Dispatch Master reverb/delay, Afterneath reverb, Acapulco Gold overdrive and Speaker Cranker drive have all been upgraded to V2 specs, which include a soft-touch relay silent switching system, sturdy new enclosures and top-mounted jacks.
Read more: EarthQuaker Devices Pyramids
These refreshed pedals are available right now - see below for details and pricing for each one…
Dispatch Master V2
- Gorgeous-sounding reverb and delay tones in one pedal
- Up to 1.5 second of pristine digital delay
- Beautiful reverb that goes from small to endless ambience
- True bypass soft-click switching
- Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation
- EURO / GBP ERP: 239 € / £199
Afterneath V2
- Highly tweakable other-worldy reverberator
- Can act as both a glitchy, cascading delay or a vast ambient reverb machine
- From short reflections to endless spaces, it's all there and then some!
- True bypass soft-click switching
- Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation
- EURO / GBP ERP: 265 € / £219 - Available now
Speaker Cranker V2
- Super intuitive overdrive pedal - More is always more!
- Adds grit and natural tube sag, making it a pleasure to play
- Discrete circuit design - maintains the integrity of your core tone
- True bypass soft-click switching
- Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation
- EURO / GBP ERP: 159 € / £129
Acapulco Gold V2
- Perfect recreation of a roaring Sunn Model T power-amp
- Dirt simple to use - One knob to rule them all!
- Control the gain structure and voicing via your guitar's volume and tone knobs
- True bypass soft-click switching
- Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation
- EURO / GBP ERP: 159 € / £129