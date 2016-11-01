More

EarthQuaker Devices upgrades 4 guitar effects pedals to V2 specs

By

Dispatch Master, Afterneath, Acapulco Gold and Speaker Cranker updated

Ohio's EarthQuaker Devices isn't just about crazy tones; it's about useful practical considerations, too, and that's exactly what it's set to deliver with a round of upgrades to four of its longstanding effects pedals.

The Dispatch Master reverb/delay, Afterneath reverb, Acapulco Gold overdrive and Speaker Cranker drive have all been upgraded to V2 specs, which include a soft-touch relay silent switching system, sturdy new enclosures and top-mounted jacks.

These refreshed pedals are available right now - see below for details and pricing for each one…

Dispatch Master V2

  • Gorgeous-sounding reverb and delay tones in one pedal
  • Up to 1.5 second of pristine digital delay
  • Beautiful reverb that goes from small to endless ambience
  • True bypass soft-click switching
  • Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation
  • EURO / GBP ERP: 239 € / £199

Afterneath V2

  • Highly tweakable other-worldy reverberator
  • Can act as both a glitchy, cascading delay or a vast ambient reverb machine
  • From short reflections to endless spaces, it's all there and then some!
  • True bypass soft-click switching
  • Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation
  • EURO / GBP ERP: 265 € / £219 - Available now

Speaker Cranker V2

  • Super intuitive overdrive pedal - More is always more!
  • Adds grit and natural tube sag, making it a pleasure to play
  • Discrete circuit design - maintains the integrity of your core tone
  • True bypass soft-click switching
  • Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation
  • EURO / GBP ERP: 159 € / £129

Acapulco Gold V2

  • Perfect recreation of a roaring Sunn Model T power-amp
  • Dirt simple to use - One knob to rule them all!
  • Control the gain structure and voicing via your guitar's volume and tone knobs
  • True bypass soft-click switching
  • Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation
  • EURO / GBP ERP: 159 € / £129