EarthQuaker Devices upgrades 4 guitar effects pedals to V2 specs

Ohio's EarthQuaker Devices isn't just about crazy tones; it's about useful practical considerations, too, and that's exactly what it's set to deliver with a round of upgrades to four of its longstanding effects pedals.

The Dispatch Master reverb/delay, Afterneath reverb, Acapulco Gold overdrive and Speaker Cranker drive have all been upgraded to V2 specs, which include a soft-touch relay silent switching system, sturdy new enclosures and top-mounted jacks.

These refreshed pedals are available right now - see below for details and pricing for each one…

Dispatch Master V2

Gorgeous-sounding reverb and delay tones in one pedal

Up to 1.5 second of pristine digital delay

Beautiful reverb that goes from small to endless ambience

True bypass soft-click switching

Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation

EURO / GBP ERP: 239 € / £199

Afterneath V2

Highly tweakable other-worldy reverberator

Can act as both a glitchy, cascading delay or a vast ambient reverb machine

From short reflections to endless spaces, it's all there and then some!

True bypass soft-click switching

Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation

EURO / GBP ERP: 265 € / £219 - Available now

Speaker Cranker V2

Super intuitive overdrive pedal - More is always more!

Adds grit and natural tube sag, making it a pleasure to play

Discrete circuit design - maintains the integrity of your core tone

True bypass soft-click switching

Top-mounted jacks - for effortless pedalboard implementation

EURO / GBP ERP: 159 € / £129

Acapulco Gold V2