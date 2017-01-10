Divinity Roxx's top 5 tips for bassists

For the past 15 years, Divinity Roxx has been blazing a trail, astounding audiences with her inimitable complex funky basslines and ability to seamlessly rap at the same time.

It was back in 2000 that Roxx attended a bass camp headed up by legendary player Victor Wooten, ultimately impressing him to such an extent that he invited her to join up with his touring band. She continued gigging with Wooten for half a decade, appearing on three of his albums.

Between 2006 and 2011, Divinity achieved worldwide fame trekking the globe with Beyoncé, both playing bass for the R&B superstar and acting as her Musical Director.

In recent years, Roxx has been concentrating on her solo career, and 2016 has seen the release of her third long-player, ImPossible, which fuses funk, hip-hop, reggae, dub, pop, rock and R&B to mesmeric effect.

As someone who dedicated countless hours studying the greats while developing her own incredible technique, feel and style, Divinity Roxx always loves sharing her knowledge and experiences with the next generation. Roxx regularly appears at workshops and masterclasses the world over and we catch up with her shortly after a bass masterclass at Guildford’s Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM).

“I thought [the ACM masterclass] was so much fun!” Roxx enthuses. “There were so many students there and that was really cool to see. Everybody was so eager to see what I had to say about touring and playing. It was a lot of fun and it felt more like a concert than a masterclass.

“We talked about when things go wrong on the road and I told them some pretty funny stories about some things that have happened to me. Some students asked some pretty cool questions about finding their own voice, which I thought was really interesting.

“It’s something that I like to talk about in my masterclasses because I think, as musicians, it’s important for us to study the great ones who come before us, but I also think it’s really important for us as musicians to start finding our own voice and what makes us unique on our instrument.”

Mission: ImPossible

How did Roxx approach the songwriting process on her new solo album ImPossible?

“A lot of the times the music will come first and the bassline will come,” she explains.

“Once I write a bassline and I’m really, really into it, I’ll start pulling up drum sounds and make a little skeleton beat out of it. Then, if I’m really feeling it and I’m getting excited about it, I’ll start laying down scratch vocals, even if it’s just sounds or some kind of hook idea or something.

I have to go in and learn how to play it and rap it at the same time. It’s always an adventure

“The writing process for me is really fun. The funny thing about this album is that we went to the studio and recorded a lot of the music and, while I may have had a verse here or a chorus there or an idea or sentences, I didn’t have full songs. I left New York and went back to LA for a little while and then I came back to New York to finish the album and I needed to just get in and cut all the vocals but I hadn’t finished writing five or six of the songs. I only had three days to finish writing all of the lyrics!”

One aspect of Divinity Roxx’s style that never fails to impress is her talent for lightning-pace rapping while also digging into rigorous basslines. It’s fair to say that it still takes a lot of practise and hard work to nail the combination.

“I’m still developing it and still pushing it and seeing how far I can go with my bass technique and the rapping,” says Divinity.

“It can be difficult because there are some times when I sit and will play bass and rap and write that way but, usually, it’s one or the other and then I have to go in and learn how to play it and rap it at the same time. It’s always an adventure when I’m doing that.

“A good song example would be Can It B SO Hard. I had to really work hard at teaching myself to play that and rap it at the same time. It’s about slowing things down and just doing it again and again. It’s one thing when you’re at home and practising but it’s another thing when you get with the band and you start playing it live. It’s just doing it over and over and over again!”

Across ImPossible, Roxx kept faith with a couple of her custom-built Warwick instruments.

“On this album I played my Warwick Streamers,” she explains.

“I have a five-string Warwick Streamer and a four-string. I just took those two basses in the studio and we basically went direct. It was awesome. I love that [the two basses] were made just for me and they just came out perfect.

The longer I have my Warwick Streamers and the more I play them... it seems as though they’re like fine wine and they just get better with time

“The longer I have them and the more I play them, especially this four-string Streamer, it seems as though they’re like fine wine and they just get better with time. I’ve been having a lot of fun with [the four-string] but I’m kind of beating it up a little bit. I guess that’s just the nature of playing an instrument and taking it on the road.”

So, what’s next for Divinity Roxx?

“I’m doing a bunch of spot dates at the moment so I’m not doing just full-on tours,” she says.

“I’m really, really working hard to share [ImPossible] with the world because I really do think it’s worthy for people to hear it. I think it’s good music and I think it’s unique so I’m just working really hard to get it out there so people talk about it.

“I’ve got some shows coming up in Europe throughout January and I also just started working with this new producer. I don’t know what we’re going to do exactly but we just linked up and I’m going to see if I can get an EP out soon… so there’s still some more songs inside me, I guess!”

Now, it’s time to sit back and learn a few things from Roxx’s top 5 tips for bassists...

For more info on ImPossible, head over to Divinity Roxx, and to find out more about the Academy of Contemporary Music, check out ACM.

