Alissia Benveniste's top 5 tips for bassists

“From Jaco Pastorius to James Jamerson to Larry Graham to Pino Palladino, it's very important to study what made history in the bass world.

“Bass players often forget to really master the bass itself before playing. Be sure to really dig in to the past and understand where they got that from, what their influences were to really be able to take from each and create your own sound.

“People will respect you and know instantly that you've done your research when you're playing. Study the albums that the greats have played on and analyse them; be thorough and look at each and every detail: where on the bass did they play this note? What string did they play this note on? How long? Did they slide to get to the note? Did they play the octave here? Was it fingerstyle or muted?

“All these details and more are things you should really ask yourself moreso than just transcribing the actual notes and lengths. This is something I still do every day and something I'm still learning!

“The beauty of playing bass is that the study never ends; there is always something to learn or an album you just found out about that no-one ever heard that is killer! Be patient and curious, always stay creative and hungry to learn more.”