Stu Hamm's top 5 tips for bassists

On his recently released sixth solo album, The Book Of Lies, bass master Stu Hamm tried something new: he decided to relax.

“I’m a lot easier on myself as I get older - I’m not so obsessed with string noise and fret buzz,” he says. “Coming up in the studio with guys like Vai and Satriani, I used to be so worried about precision. Now I’m more interested in spirit and mood and capturing great performances.”

He pauses, then adds with a laugh, “Besides, I don’t think anybody hears mistakes on records anyway. Musicians might spot them from time to time, but your average listeners don’t. They just want good songs.”

For The Book Of Lies, Hamm surrounded himself with a sterling group of players, including drummer Chester Thompson, guitarist Carl Verheyen and bassist Jason Harrison Smith, but for the seven-piece Petite Suite For Solo Bass, as the title suggests, he flew unaccompanied.

“It occurred to me that nobody’s written any material for the instrument, so I decided to create a body of material for students to work on,” Hamm says. “People can use these tracks as audition or performance pieces. Also, subliminally, each piece is written using a different technique for solo bass. From chords to arpeggios to tapping and slapping, there’s a lot to chew on.”

Lest anyone think that the album title carries theological or scientific connotations, Hamm quickly points out that it’s all an insider’s joke among musicians. “The Book Of Lies is what we call a tour itinerary,” he says. “If you want to know how far it is from the hotel to the gig, look in the itinerary and it’ll usually be wrong. It’ll say two miles when it’s really four. Or if you want to know the nearest Japanese restaurant from your hotel - look in the Book Of Lies and it’ll have you at a Mexican place. You learn this the hard way, believe me.”

On the following pages, Hamm runs down his top five tips for bassists.