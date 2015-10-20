Marcus Miller's top 5 tips for bassists

Just where do you start with a musician like Marcus Miller? As well as being widely regarded as one of the planet’s greatest living bass players, Marcus is also a celebrated producer, composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and solo artist.

While his production and composition credits include legendary artists as varied as Miles Davis, Luther Vandross and Aretha Franklin, Miller’s session CV – which includes around 500 albums – is equally as staggering.

Jay-Z, Michael Jackson, Herbie Hancock, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, George Benson, Elton John, Roberta Flack, Billy Idol, Bryan Ferry and Dizzy Gillespie are just a few of the artists that have called upon Marcus’s extraordinary talents on the four-string.

Since 1983, Miller has also enjoyed significant success as a solo jazz artist and bandleader. His latest Blue Note album Afrodeezia, released earlier this year, is an incredible achievement on many levels.

The musical approach and concept were inspired by Miller’s role as a UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Artist For Peace and as a spokesperson for that organisation’s long-running Slave Route Project. Sessions were recorded across the US, Europe, South America and Africa and collaborators included Chuck D, Keb’ Mo’ and Lalah Hathaway in addition to an extensive list of leading jazz players and other musicians from across the world.

Before he gives us his top 5 tips for bassists, Marcus tells us how working in the studio with African musicians was a particularly eye-opening experience.

“Afrodeezia was an album where I actually decided to follow the voyage of my ancestors, and I wanted to collaborate with people from different cities and different places along the slave route,” explains Marcus, who was aided by Senegalese bass player Alune Wade in setting up an early Paris recording session with some leading African musicians.

“It was just fascinating, man, to see how much of what I know as an American musician comes from West Africa. When I’m working with American musicians, they’ll get the notes right away when I’m trying to show them a piece of music that I’m working on, but it can sometimes take me a long time to get the right feeling and the right rhythmic lilt.

“But when I went to play with these Senegal cats, the rhythm was the easy part! They got it straight away! I just then had to work on the notes because some of them weren’t necessarily jazz musicians, so some of my notes probably sounded a little from outer space for them. They were amazing.”

Afrodeezia will form the musical focus point for Marcus Miller’s imminent UK shows, which showcase a truly stellar band line-up, including Mino Cinelu (percussion), Alex Han (saxophone), Brett Williams (piano) and Marquis Hill (trumpet).

Marcus Miller UK tour dates

Monday 19 October | LIVERPOOL Philharmonic

Tuesday 20 October| GATESHEAD Sage Gateshead

Thursday 22 October| EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 23 October| MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 24 October| CORK Jazz Festival

Monday 26 October| LONDON Barbican

Wednesday 28 October| BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

Afrodeezia is available now via Blue Note Records.

Don't Miss

Stu Hamm's top 5 tips for bassists

Mark King's top 5 tips for bassists and other musicians

Jeff Berlin's top 5 tips for bassists