Victor Wooten's top 5 tips for bass players

“A lot of people will start trying to figure out what notes to play, what key are they in, what's the scale and things like that. I say, first figure out what the groove is, and you do that by listening, not by thinking.

“People don't dance to notes. People aren't going to dance just because the song is in a certain key. They're not going to move their body, they're not going to bop their head or clap their hands because of the key. They're going to do those things because of the feel of the song, the groove of the song, the rhythm of the song. When you're first listening to a song, you're listening to the rhythm and the groove of the song.

“The understanding between a bass player and a drummer is very important, but people already know that instinctively, because a dancer will not have to think about the individual instruments of the rhythm section. A dancer won't say, 'Well, what's the keyboard player doing? What's the drummer doing?' They will think of it as a whole, and they will allow their body to move.

“That's the easy way. As a bass player, or as a musician, we have the benefit of going deeper. We know how to dissect the rhythm section to go a little deeper so we can maybe refine our bass part. We may want to do that, but I start with just how does it make you feel.

“Again, it's like a conversation. If all goes well in a conversation, you don't have to think about the individual words; you just get the overall meaning and the words happen on their own. But, if we have to think about the words we can use, that's a luxury. Music is the same way.

“When I'm just listening to a song, I'm listening to the overall feel of the song. I only go down to the individual parts if I have to, and by that I mean I think, 'Okay, what is the kick pattern doing? What is the guitar part? What are the lyrics?' Then, of course, I'll also look at what the key is and I'll figure out what part to play, but I will always start with the feel.

“We're called the rhythm section; that tells you that rhythm comes first for us. We're not called the note section. I go for rhythm and feel first. That way, whatever note I play, if it is done with the right feel and the right rhythm, you will still be able to bop your head or dance to it.”