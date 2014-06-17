Digitech reissues DOD Envelope Filter 440
Digitech reissues DOD Envelope Filter 440
Digitech is to reissue its classic DOD Envelope Filter 440, and has also announced new pedals in the shape of the Luxe polyphonic detune and the Drop polyphonic drop tune.
The DOD Envelope Filter 440, a classic auto-wah that's made its way onto many a pedal board and is instantly recognisable with its green finish, is to return to shelves this summer, and is expected to retail at £89/$150.
Of the new arrivals, perhaps most intriguing is the Luxe, a polyphonic detune effect that takes your guitar signal, doubles it and subtley detunes it, expanding your sound in the process. The Luxe is also due to ship this summer, with a list price of £119/$200.
Finally, Digitech has also announced the Drop pedal, which allows you to drop your guitar's tuning at the press of a button, from a single semitone down to a full octave, which could solve an awful lot of mid-gig tuning issues.
Click through our galery for more information on each pedal.
For more information visit the official Digitech website.
DOD Envelope Filter 440 press release
DigiTech and UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd are pleased to announce the introduction of its DOD Envelope Filter 440, the classic “auto-wah” effect that makes your guitar “speak” with vowel-like sounds. The new Envelope Filter retains the unmistakable voice and touch sensitivity of the sought-after original while adding improvements like true bypass, a 9-volt power adapter jack and a choice of Up or Down effect settings.
“An envelope filter is one of the funkiest and most expressive sounds ever created for guitar, bass or even keyboards and our Envelope Filter 440 delivers all the ‘quack’ and swept filter tones of the original and then some. There’s really nothing else like it and once you’ve tried one, it’s hard not to resist the way it makes solos and rhythm guitar parts stand out and groove,” stated Tom Cram, marketing coordinator, DigiTech.
The DOD Envelope Filter 440’s Up setting delivers that classic quacking envelope filter “wah” effect, while the new Down setting emphasizes the lower frequency range – great for bassists who want to rock a room with huge, thundering dub bass. The Level knob adjusts the sensitivity of the envelope to tailor the response of the pedal based on pick or finger attack.
With a higher sensitivity, a player won’t have to hit the strings as hard to trigger the effect and vice versa. The Range knob controls the frequency range of the envelope’s sweep – turning it counter-clockwise sweeps more low frequencies and turning the knob clockwise sweeps more of the high frequencies. The Voice switch toggles between the Up and Down settings to choose which part of the frequency spectrum the player wants to emphasize.
The new Envelope Filter 440 feature’s true bypass operation, which keeps the tone of the instrument pristine when the effect is not in use – unlike the original, which would color the tone even with the effect switched off. The 9-volt DC power supply input makes the Envelope Filter 440 far more pedalboard-friendly and its bright blue LED indicator is easy to see even on outdoor stages in bright sunlight. And along with its singular sound, there’s no mistaking the pedal’s retro-cool graphics and bright green paint job.
The DOD Envelope Filter 440 will be available in July/August 2014 at an expected UK list price of £89 inc VAT (tbc).
Drop polyphonic drop tune pedal
Digitech Drop press release
DigiTech and UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd are pleased to announce the Drop pedal. The DigiTech® Drop is a dedicated polyphonic drop tune pedal that allows you to drop your tuning from one semitone all the way down to a full octave. Get down-tuned chunk without having to change guitars! The Drop also features a momentary/latching switch. With the switch set to momentary, you can turn the Drop into a true performance pedal. Fast trills and roller-coaster pitch dips are at the tip of your toes.
The DigiTech Drop uses an advanced polyphonic drop tune algorithm and features just two simple controls.
The Effect selector knob chooses between 9 different settings, transposing the guitar signal down between 1 and 7 semi-tones, by a full octave, or by a full octave with the dry signal added in.
The Momenary On/Off Switch selects how the effect footswitch will operate. Setting this switch to “ON” will cause the footswitch to act as a momentary switch (the effect will be enabled or disabled only as long as the footswitch is pressed and held). Setting this switch to “OFF” will cause the footswitch to act as a standard latching on/off switch.
The DigiTech Drop features aTrue bypass signal path to preserve your signal, and comes with a 9VDC power supply included.
The DigiTech Drop is expected to ship in the UK in July/August 2014 with a price to be confirmed at the time of writing.
Luxe polyphonic detune pedal
Digitech Luxe press release
DigiTech and UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd are pleased to announce the new DigiTech® Luxe, the world’s first stand-alone, compact, polyphonic detune pedal. The Luxe is an anti-chorus that subtly doubles and detunes your guitar’s signal, making your tone more expansive. Clean guitar chords shimmer. Distorted guitar harmonics are enhanced. An indispensable effect, Luxe just makes everything sound better.
Luxe features the advanced polyphonic pitch shifting algorithm used in the Whammy® with a variable detune range from -50 cents to +50 cents. There’s a level control for the detuned signal and True Bypass to preserve your signal path when inactive. A 9VDC power supply is included.
The DigiTech® Luxe is expected to ship in the UK in July/August 2014 with an expected list price of £119 inc VAT (tbc).