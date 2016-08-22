Deap Vally's Lindsey Troy: 10 records that soundtracked my youth

LA duo Deap Vally are renowned for their rasping, rampaging duals and guitarist Lindsey Troy [pictured, right] has carved out a niche producing the type of low, groove-laden licks that could level a small housing estate.

I have very clear memories of what I was listening to on repeat in my youth

It makes some sense, then, that a lot of her 10 records picks feature killer, grooving bass lines, or soulful, gritty vocalists. We gave Lindsey free rein on the theme for this list, and she picked 10 album that soundtracked her youth.

“I’d say that’s about up to eighth grade, when I was about 13 years old,” she clarifies.

“It’s always hard for me to make top 10 anything, but I have very clear memories of what I was listening to on repeat in my youth. And that stuff has such a huge impact on you. Some of these things are embarrassing, but I don’t really care…”

Deap Vally's new album, Femejism, is out on 16 September via Nevado Records.

