Dean Zelinsky Guitars unveils stunning Custom Engraved Johnny Winter signature model

Johnny Winter was well-known for his love of distinctive-looking guitars, and Dean Zelinsky has now announced the official release of an intricately engraved Johnny Winter signature model.

Based on the guitar Winter played in the years before his passing in July 2004, the guitar features a highly engraved flame maple top (with Winter's name prominently embossed), an ultra-thin mahogany body, 25.5" scale 24-fret maple neck, locking tuners and Dean Zelinsky Custom humbuckers for a hot, bright tone.

The signature model is available now for $2,899 from Dean Zelinsky Guitars - the first 25 guitars will be hand-signed and numbered by Zelinsky, and come with a certificate of authenticity signed by Zelinsky and Johnny Winter's wife, Susan Winter, on behalf of the Johnny Winter Estate.