Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen: my top 5 tips for guitarists

It's fair to say that April is a pretty huge month for Cheap Trick. As guitarist Rick Nielsen explains, the band's new record Bang Zoom Crazy... Hello drops on 1 April, a date that is also marked in the state of Illinois as Cheap Trick Day. Not just that, but there's the little matter of the band being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later in the month.

“It's a real honour," Nielsen says of the Hall of Fame induction. "I'm looking forward to it, but I'm also looking forward to it being over. It's nerve-wracking. Nobody wants to hear long speeches.

“It's like doing an interview: 'Here, you've had your career for the last 50 years; now in one paragraph tell us what it was all about.' Where do I start! We're in good company with Deep Purple, Steve Miller and NWA, how about that!”

The induction couldn't have come at a better time: Bang Zoom Crazy... Hello is a rock-solid, hit-laden record that proves beyond doubt that Cheap Trick are worthy of their place alongside the great and good of rock 'n' roll (and Madonna) in the Hall.

“We went to LA to East West Studio and we did eight songs and then we went back on tour,” Rick tells us of the new album's origins.

“Then we went back in the studio and did another eight songs. Then we went back on tour and then went to Nashville and did another seven songs. We ended up with about 30 songs, and from that we culled it down to 11 for the record. We have enough material for a good start for the next record, as well.”

It's a record that captures the Trick's live wire energy, which isn't entirely surprising given that the rock icons favour recording live in the studio.

“We always record with the whole band. That's key to capturing the feel, especially trying to get a good basic track. If you just go in and fluff through the chord progression then you might find out it sounds weak later. We try to give it as much power as we can as we go.”

As always, there's certainly plenty of power in Rick's guitar tone – one borne of tried-and-trusted gear.

I never use any pedals… except for in my car

“In 1977, I had Paul Rivera hotrod six Fender Deluxes for me. At that time, a lot of studio guys in LA were using those, not so much live guys but studio guys. They had terrific tone and great technique and I was like, 'Well, I like having terrific tone even though I don't have any technique.'

“I had six of those made, and I still use those to this day. He hot-rodded them and I just run those. I always use my Les Paul, I have a Hamer as well, I use a Tele and an Esquire – once in a while I will use a Strat, and I never use any pedals… except for in my car.”

As Rick prepared for the release of Bang Zoom Crazy... Hello we grilled him on his top tips for guitarists, and here are the wise words that he had to share.

Bang Zoom Crazy… Hello is released on 1 April via Big Machine Records.

