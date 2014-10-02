Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen picks 10 essential guitar albums

Rick Nielsen's criteria for what makes a great guitar album can be broken down into two words: Jeff Beck. "Anything that Beck is on will usually work for me," says the Cheap Trick lead axeman. "You can’t get much better than him. From the early stuff to what he's doing now, it's all fantastic."

Known for his solid, memorable riffs and quirky yet effervescent leads, Nielsen says that most over-the-top players leave him scratching his head. "I’m not into all of those ‘guitar workout’ records," he says. "You know what I mean – ‘Who’s got the most notes?’ and that kind of thing. When a guitarist can evoke a certain mood through his playing, that’s what’s most important to me.

"Have a point of view," he continues. "If you can say something special on the guitar, then you're going to perk my ears up. But if you're just gonna run through all the scales, then I can always find something else to listen to. Keep it fun. Do something new. People say that it's all been done already, but I think there's still room for a fresh perspective."

On the following pages, Nielsen runs down his picks for 10 essential guitar albums, and he leads things off with not one, not two, but three records from his main guitar hero.