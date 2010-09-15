Capo 2: reverse engineering rock 'n' roll

PRESS RELEASE: SuperMegaUltraGroovy, maker of Capo software, has released Capo 2.0 for Mac OS 10.6 Snow Leopard. Capo helps musicians learn to play the music in their iTunes collection using their ears, and now with version 2.0, their eyes.

"This release marks a huge leap forward in self-directed musical study," says Chris Liscio, the company's founder. "Not only can you see the notes you're hearing, but also how they are being played. This is some really powerful stuff."

Capo software allows musicians, especially guitar players to learn the music in their iTunes collection by simply dragging songs into the software to take advantage of its many features. Capo can slow the music down to a tempo that's comfortable for learning a solo or passage, change the pitch to match your tuning or range, insert markers for verses, choruses, and bridges, and add effects like panning, EQ, and vocal reduction.

Capo 2.0 takes this concept further by featuring a detailed spectrogram for visual learning and adding the ability to detect and enter chord progressions, automatically generate tab. Capo can even export your adjusted music so you can take it with you and learn on the go.

"Months of research and development went into the Capo 2.0 release," says Liscio. "This was not only due to the complexity of the algorithms involved, but also the powerful new interface that allows users to quickly tab out the music they wish to play."

Price and Availability

Capo 2.0 is a $19 (USD) upgrade for existing users that purchased Capo before May 2010, and $49 (USD) for new users. A 5-pack of licenses is available for families at a price of $89. Capo is compatible with all Macs running Mac OS 10.6 Snow Leopard.

Information about Capo, and a free trial download can be found here.

