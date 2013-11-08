Bluesman John Verity to tour UK guitar shops

Verity will be showing off his new Fret-King

Bluesman John Verity is set to tour UK guitar shops with a set of clinics that will showcase his new Fret-King Black Label Corona 'JV' signature model.

You can check out our verdict of the Fret-King 'JV' here (hint: we liked it).

The guitarist, whose career has seen him work with Argent and as a successful solo artist, will be visiting the following shops in November:

11 November - 7:30pm, The Practice Pad, Aberbargoed

12 November - 7:30pm Rock Hard Music, Milton Keynes

13 November - 7:30pm BBZ Guitars, High Wycombe (takes place at The Belle Vue, 45 Gordon Road, High Wycombe)

14 November - 5.30pm Intersound, Dursley (The Intersound Guitar Show, The Gables Hotel, Bristol Rd, Falfield, South Gloucestershire GL12 8DL)

For more information, visit the websites of the respective shops or visit the official Fret-King website.