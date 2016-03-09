Black Stone Cherry talk Kentucky in new studio video

As American rock behemoths Black Stone Cherry gear up for the release of fifth studio album, Kentucky, on 1 April, they've offered us a sneak peek behind the scenes of the recording process.

As BSC explain in the video above, Kentucky sees the band return to the 'local' studio, Barrick Recording, where they recorded their debut eight years ago, to create an album that encapsulates the Black Stone Cherry sound then and now.

Kentucky is available to preorder now from iTunes and the Black Stone Cherry store. Black Stone Cherry return to the UK this summer to headline Sunday night at Ramblin' Man Fair on 24th July at Mote Park, Maidstone in Kent.

