Black Stone Cherry's 9 best Southern rock riffs and solos
Introduction
If there's one modern band who know their Southern rock onions, it has to be Black Stone Cherry. Purveyors of hard rock with a delectable Southern twang, this hard hitting four-piece have been converting minor crowds into masses with their infectious aural brew since releasing their debut in 2006.
Here, guitarist Ben Wells runs us through a sizzlin' selection of Southern rock riffs and solos, choosing nine of his favourites that embody the power, spirit and vibe of this great genre.
Song: Freebird
"As cliché as it may sound, this is the granddaddy of all southern rock songs, especially the solos. You just can't beat the three guitar attack, the lyrics, the melody... There's a reason why everyone requests this song at every show!"
Song: Born On The Bayou
"I love this band, I love John Fogerty. Although from California, Creedence Clearwater Revival is an excellent southern rock band. The lyrical content mixed with the swampy guitar riffs is something that never gets old."
Song: Tush
“This excellent riff is by one of the South's greatest boogie bands. They showcase the classic southern Texas swing with rock 'n' roll. Gibbons is an insane player and his feel is untouchable.”
Song: Midnight Rider
“The riff in this song is very catchy and the melody is infectious. The harmonies are great and the solo is just perfect. It just puts you in a certain vibe.”
Song: Mississippi Queen
"Another band that wasn't from the South but truly had that Southern spirit. Leslie West's voice and guitar are undeniable. The cowbell, the riff... It's the whole package."
Song: Train, Train
"This is a classic hard rock Southern rock riff. I would love for us to jam this sometime. Rickey Medlocke is awesome (one of my faves) and his voice is top notch on this song."
Song: Can't You See
"Everyone knows and loves this song - it's a staple in Southern rock music. We covered it on our third album because it showcases the southern influence in our band. Great harmonies, too."
Song: Flirtin' With Disaster
"If you've ever heard a southern rock song, you've heard this one. Another band with an undeniable voice, this tune is perfect for redneck living!"
Song: Sweet Home Alabama
"The only reason this is number 9 is because any Southern rock list show starts and ends with Lynyrd Skynyrd! No matter what type of music you listen to, you've all heard that Stratocaster riff."