Black Stone Cherry's 9 best Southern rock riffs and solos

If there's one modern band who know their Southern rock onions, it has to be Black Stone Cherry. Purveyors of hard rock with a delectable Southern twang, this hard hitting four-piece have been converting minor crowds into masses with their infectious aural brew since releasing their debut in 2006.

Here, guitarist Ben Wells runs us through a sizzlin' selection of Southern rock riffs and solos, choosing nine of his favourites that embody the power, spirit and vibe of this great genre.