Black Stone Cherry's Ben Wells: the 10 records that changed my life

On 30 October, Southern rock four-piece Black Stone Cherry will unveil their first ever live DVD, Thank You: Livin’ Live, and guitar slinger Ben Wells couldn’t be more excited about it.

“To bring out an album is something that we all dream of as musicians, but then to be in a band and be able to put out an actual concert DVD… to me, that always seemed like the next level!”, he enthuses.

“When I was really young and I saw a band had a DVD, I’d be, ‘Oh man, that’s awesome!’ so for us to be able to finally put one out after all these years and to film it in the UK is very humbling.”

The gig the band decided to earmark for their DVD debut was at the Birmingham LG Arena, exactly a year prior to the disc’s release date. But why Brum?

“For us, Birmingham has always been a special city in the UK,” Ben explains. “They’re all special, don’t get me wrong, but Birmingham was one of the first places we played in the UK where it really felt like we hit a chord with the people there. And you know, shit, it’s the birthplace of heavy metal with Sabbath and Judas Priest and other stuff!

“Everybody has a DVD that comes from London, and we just kind of wanted to do something different. We wanted to show that there are other places in the UK that rock just as hard as Wembley!”

Before we quiz Ben about the 10 records that changed his life, we just have time to ask him what fans can expect from Black Stone Cherry’s next tour, which will be hitting these shores in early 2016…

“We are very excited about it,” he says. “We’re in the studio right now finishing up recording our fifth album, so we’re going to have some new songs to debut.

“It’s going to be a different show, we’re going to freshen things up and the other bands on the bill are incredible. People can expect a night full of hard rock bad ass music, basically from start to finish!”

Black Stone Cherry Tour Dates 2016

Thu 28th Jan - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Fri 29th Jan - NOTTINGHAM Capital FM Arena

Sat 30th Jan - LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Mon 1st Feb - GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue 2nd Feb - BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Thu 4th Feb - LONDON Wembley SSE Arena

Fri 5th Feb - LEEDS First Direct Arena

Sat 6th Feb - MANCHESTER Arena

Black Stone Cherry's live DVD Thank You: Livin’ Live will be released via Eagle Vision on 30 October 2015.

Don't Miss

Black Stone Cherry's 9 best Southern rock riffs and solos