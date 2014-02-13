Biggest line-up ever for Great British Guitar Show 2014

Press Release: The Great British Guitar Show 2014 takes place on 1 and 2 March at Birmingham's Bingley Hall venue and is on course to be the biggest show to date, with pre-ticket sales up 20% on 2013 to date and more than 27 new exhibitors confirmed for the event.

Among the big names recently confirmed to appear are TC Electronic, Line 6, PRS Guitars, Laney, Ibanez, Roland, Peavey, Shure, Palmer amps and Avid - these join the likes of Fender, Gibson, Marshall, Orange, Jackson, Gretsch, Bare Knuckle, Crimson Guitars, Davis Amps, Vonnhatski, Raven Guitars, GAPco, Rothko & Frost, Ampirics and Tone Kone to deliver everything for the electric player, effects enthusiast or guitar tinkerer under one roof.

Show manager Jason Hunt said, "The response to the Great British Guitar Show has been fantastic over the last few years and I'm delighted that so many big brands, boutique builders and accessory suppliers will be represented at this year's event. It's without doubt the strongest line-up of guitar gear in the UK for several years, so we're really looking forward to welcoming visitors to what's set to be a very busy weekend."

Tickets for GBGS2014 are priced at £12.50 in advance (£6 for children) and £15/£8 on the door and include free parking at Bingley Hall. Ticket booking details and a full exhibitor list can be found at www.ukguitarshows.co.uk