BIAS FX promises "pro-grade" guitar amp/effects modelling

We've already seen iOS and desktop versions of Positive Grid's BIAS guitar amp modelling software, and now the company has launched BIAS FX, a cross-platform amp and effects solution.

Promising "the most advanced and best guitar sounds for Mac, Windows and iPad," BIAS FX comes with a drag-n-drop interface and the option to use dual virtual amps. You can patch your pedal and rack effects together as you like, in dual signal paths running in parallel.

BIAS FX's expandability is also being highlighted - you can download pedalboard configurations from the ToneCloud platform. The software is also compatible with Positive Grid's Amp Designer, enabling you to download thousands of custom-designed guitar and bass amp models.

The iPad version of BIAS FX is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £22.99/$29.99, while those interested in the desktop version can sign up to an 'explorer program' on the Positive Grid website.

Positive Grid BIAS FX features