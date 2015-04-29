BIAS FX promises "pro-grade" guitar amp/effects modelling

We've already seen iOS and desktop versions of Positive Grid's BIAS guitar amp modelling software, and now the company has launched BIAS FX, a cross-platform amp and effects solution.
Promising "the most advanced and best guitar sounds for Mac, Windows and iPad," BIAS FX comes with a drag-n-drop interface and the option to use dual virtual amps. You can patch your pedal and rack effects together as you like, in dual signal paths running in parallel.
Read more: Positive Grid Bias Mini Guitar
BIAS FX's expandability is also being highlighted - you can download pedalboard configurations from the ToneCloud platform. The software is also compatible with Positive Grid's Amp Designer, enabling you to download thousands of custom-designed guitar and bass amp models.
The iPad version of BIAS FX is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £22.99/$29.99, while those interested in the desktop version can sign up to an 'explorer program' on the Positive Grid website.
Positive Grid BIAS FX features
- Unrivalled, analog-like sound quality
- Extremely intuitive drag-and-drop operation makes BIAS FX a breeze to use
- 25 virtual effect pedals use high-definition sound-processing algorithms
- 5 ultra-professional rack processors that sound like high-end analog gear
- 12 classic guitar amps
- Full integration with BIAS Amp adds unprecedented control over designing your own fully customized dream amps and lets you clone the sound of live-miked and pre-recorded amps
- Dual signal path and dual-amp processing
- Splitter switches between and combines dual signal paths, adjusting the level and frequency range for each path to give you greater tone-shaping possibilities
- Included tuner and metronome
- Live View mode lets you recall any preset with a single tap or click and toggle on/off any single footpedal or category of footpedals (such as all delay pedals) with one tap
- Pedalboard View shows all the effects and amps in the currently loaded preset at once, for quick access to all their controls; it also gives your ToneCloud buddies a Pinterest-like snapshot of the preset you've uploaded to share with them
- Cloud-based platform gives guitarists instant access to thousands of pedalboards and rigs
- Presets are synced across all your desktop and mobile devices for instant access anywhere, anytime
- Global Settings optimizes BIAS FX's output to sound the best in any environment - including sending to a mixer, amp head or combo or stack power amp - by letting you EQ and selectively deactivate the app's preamp, tonestack, power amp and cab separately for each destination
- MIDI Learn assigns continuous controllers to any switch or knob in BIAS FX
- Inter-App Audio compatibility lets you insert other audio apps' effects in any place in your BIAS FX signal paths