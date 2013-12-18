BeatBuddy guitar pedal drum machine launches

BeatBuddy, a guitar pedal drum machine that is the first of its kind, had been launched.

The pedal - which looks mightily impressive in the video above - gives guitarists, bassists or anyone else who needs drums but can't find a drummer hands-free access to drum beats.

It all looks very well designed and intuitive to us, and if the wildly successful IndieGoGo funding campaign is anything to go by, we're not the only ones.

BeatBuddy gives you access to various preset drum sounds, and can be programmed to fit any song (and improvisations) via a tap controlled system.

It has full stereo and midi capability, can be plugged into amps or PA systems and comes pre-loaded with over 200 songs, all of which is a bit of a dream come true for one-man band singer-songwriters.

For more information visit the official BeatBuddy website.