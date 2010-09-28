Beastie Boys, Alice Cooper, Bon Jovi nominated for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The nominations for the 2011 inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame are in, and they just might be the most eclectic yet, encompassing everything from punk-rap (Beastie Boys) to shock-rock (Alice Cooper) to New Jersey-born stadium rock (Bon Jovi).

Joining the group of nominees are Brill Building graduate Neil Diamond, folk legends Donovan and Laura Nyro, gravel-voiced singer-songwriter Tom Waits, Dr John (you know - the 'Night Tripper'), blusey bar-band rockers The J Geils Band, rap king LL Cool J, disco queen Donna Summer, funk act Chic, girl-group graduate Darlene Love, soul legend Joe Tex and R&B's 'King Of The Stroll' Chuck Willis.

The nominations are the first for Bon Jovi, Donovan, Cooper (now that's a surprise), Dr John and Diamond (double surprises there!), although Chic, Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Summer and Love have all lodged a number of previous nods without making it to the podium. The final list of a handful of inductees will be announced in December, and the 26th annual induction ceremony will take place on 14 March 2011 at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York.

In a statement, Alice Cooper said, "On behalf of Dennis (Dunaway), Neal (Smith), Michael (Bruce) and the late great Glen (Buxton), we are honored to be nominated for induction in to the Hall. Anytime you are nominated in your chosen profession, it's definitely a compliment to be recognized.

"It's hard to fathom possibly being in the same club as artists who inspired us originally, like the Beatles, the Stones, the Beach Boys, the Who, the Yardbirds, and Chuck Berry, and to be nominated the same year as legendary artists like my personal favorite songwriter of all time, Laura Nyro, as well as Donovan, who sang on our Billion Dollar Babies record, and our good friends in Bon Jovi, is a great feeling.

"Five guys starting a band, just hoping to meet girls and drink free beer, rehearsing and playing local bars five hours a night for the first few years - that was us. We came up with the theatrics and made every effort not to sacrifice the music one bit; we thought it was like our job to bring theatrics to rock 'n' roll. And then, amazingly enough, we were having a bunch of massive hit records which was proof that theatricality and rock 'n' roll could, in fact, be joined successfully. We've been told that we revolutionized the live concert experience and if that's truly the case and it's led to this nomination for induction into the Hall of Fame, the only thing to say is, of course, "There's no business like show business!"