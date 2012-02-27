Bath Guitar Festival and Summer School 2012

Vintage Trouble are one of many great acts appearing at Bath Racecourse in July

IGF returns to the city of Bath this July for its 19th festival and summer school. The combination of workshops, concerts and jamming sessions has become synonymous with IGF and this year's line-up is as exciting as ever. Several new workshops make a debut including Guitar Lab and Guitar Techniques Presents.

Guitar Lab features nine masters of rock teaching eight techniques over three days. Each technique covered represents a diverse strand of rock from the blues-rock style of Gary Moore and Joe Bonamassa to the instrumental shred pioneered by Yngwie Malmsteen and Joe Satriani and everything in between.

Guitar Lab also explores key techniques featured in the new Rockschool syllabus. Tutors include: Steve Smyth, Jamie Hunt, James Uings, Steve Allsworth, Neville Marten, Stuart Ryan and Kit Morgan.

Guitar Techniques Live brings GT to life with five and a half days of intensive workshops delivered by Neville Marten, Jason Sidwell and Stuart Ryan, with Tristan Seume running a parallel acoustic strand.

The workshop structure is designed to teach songs from across the genres rock, funk, blues and country in a day and to perform them in the evening in front of a live audience.

IGF's Blues Workshop features Aynsley Lister and guest Matt Schofield two of the best British players in recent years. JoiningAynsley and Matt on acoustic blues and slide is one of the UK's best slide teachers Chris Eaton.

Clive Carroll presents the Fingerstyle workshop with special guests the Fingerstyle Collective: featuring Don Alder, Dan LaVoie, Justin King & Stuart Masters

Jazz & Beyond with Dario Cortese has become one of the most popular workshops in the history of IGF. "Dario is simply an exceptional player and his teaching is mind blowing," said Phil Castang, co-founder of IGF.

The IGF summer school concert pass includes access to the Sulis Sound Track Festival at Bath Racecourse featuring Jools Holland, Vintage Trouble and Matt Schofield. Places are limited this year and students are encouraged to book early.

Booking details:

www.igf.org.uk

info@igf.org.uk

Social media details:

facebook.com/international.guitar.foundation

twitter.com/theIGF