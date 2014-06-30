Band Workshops unveil Songwriting Workshops

Learn how to write the tunes that'll take you to the top at this summer's Band Workshops.

Press release: This year the team at Band Workshops HQ have gone even further and introduced a ‘Songwriting Workshop´, offering all students they chance to write a song, rehearse it in their bands and then perform their masterpiece live at the Friday concert.



Based in Milford, Surrey, Band Workshops exists to support musicians and artists in their development and encourages live performance. Run by talented and experienced performers and tutors Erika Footman and Rose Kimberley, the Summer School offers students the unique opportunity to learn with professional musicians at the top of their game. When not teaching at Band Workshops they are out touring and performing with artists including Skunk Anansie, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, Taylor Swift and Bryan Ferry, to name but a few.

The Summer School kicks off a week of music and fun on Monday 28th July and is held at the custom-built Music Works Music School in Milford.

The Band Workshops Summer School is open to budding guitarists, drummers, bassists, keyboard players and vocalists. Students will spend the week learning and developing their musical skills and writing songs with professional musicians and highly experienced teachers. All students will have the opportunity to show off their new-found skills and confidence via a live performance at the end of the week.

"Band Workshops is a great way to get some experience and have fun playing with other musicians under the guidance of top professional players." Mark Richardson, Skunk Anansie.

Band Workshops is really proud to have some heavy weight friends and supporters too, including Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy), Mark Richardson (Skunk Anansie), Hannah Vasanth (Jessie J, Rihanna), Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden), Aziz Ibrahim (ex-Stone Roses), Zildjian Cymbals, Protection Racket, Andertons Music and Guitar Village to name but a few.