Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce: the 10 records that changed my life

“We’ve never played Reading and Leeds before, so to be headlining a stage is incredible,” says Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce, calling ahead from the quintet’s current US jaunt.

“The fact we have a new vocalist, a new album and there’s enough respect and belief in us to headline a stage feels pretty spectacular. We’re very grateful for the opportunity, so we’re definitely going to bring our A-game…”

Changing singers is never easy for a group of musicians. For every success story - AC/DC perhaps being the most powerful example - you have hundreds that simply gave up, opting to focus attentions elsewhere on pastures new.

Sometimes, I wake up and wonder how I’ve been this fortunate. It’s just the fans; it’s all in their hands

British metalcore bruisers Asking Alexandria - who announced the addition of Denis Stoff some five months after original frontman Danny Worsnop’s exit in January 2015 - decided failure was simply not an option, and left question of their legitimacy in the hands of those who matter most… the fans.

“It’s unbelievable,” continues Ben. “Sometimes, I wake up and wonder how I’ve been this fortunate. It’s just the fans; it’s all in their hands. They could have turned round and said, ‘Nah, this is shite, we’re out!’ or open their arms and support us wholeheartedly… which they did! We owe it all to them.”

Of their old singer, who recently made headlines questioning the integrity of his ex-bandmates, Ben remains disarmingly honest about how it felt to see someone he once trusted stoop to such measures.

You’re a lad from Hull singing country music in an American accent. Where’s the integrity there, you flippin’ idiot?

“He said something about leaving this band because we’d lost our artistic integrity,” says the guitarist. “I was sat there thinking, ‘No, you’re the one that wanted to change our sound into that of a country band! You’re a lad from Hull singing country music in an American accent. Where’s the integrity there, you flippin’ idiot?’ Unbelievable.”

Today, the Asking Alexandria guitarist picks the 10 albums that shaped his life…

Asking Alexandria play the following UK dates this year:

Thu, 9 June - Troxy, London

Mon, 15 Aug - Engine Rooms, Southampton

Tue, 16 Aug - KOKO, London

Fri, 26 Aug - Reading Festival

Sat, 27 Aug - Leeds Festival

Don't Miss

Onstage nightmares with Asking Alexandria

Andy Black: the 10 records that changed my life

Architects' Tom Searle and Adam Christianson: the 10 records that changed our lives