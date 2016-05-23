Architects' Tom Searle and Adam Christianson: the 10 records that changed our lives

“If we’d released All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us in 2004, maybe people would have liked it, but we wouldn’t be playing where we are now,” says Architects guitarist Tom Searle of their impending seventh opus.

“Once, we did the Mean Fiddler with SikTh in front of 1,000 people, and to us that felt like the glass ceiling, the height of the genre, at least for British bands. Now, if you look at Bring Me The Horizon, they’re doing two nights at the O2, smashing glass ceiling after glass ceiling. It finally feels like British metal is getting heard again.”

It’s an exciting time for the Brighton quintet. The new album cycle will see them headlining the biggest venues of their career, and hopefully following a similar world-beating trajectory to their old chums/ex-labelmates in BMTH.

With touring guitarist Adam Christianson now added as a permanent member and making his recording debut with the band, we sat the pair down to find out about the 10 albums that changed their lives…

