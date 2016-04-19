Andy Black: the 10 records that changed my life

When MusicRadar speaks with Andy Black, the Black Veil Brides frontman is in the thick of an intense period of plate spinning.

“There's a Black Veil Brides record on the horizon,” he explains. “We're about a third of the way through that. I've got my hands in a lot of different places right now, I've just finished my first leading role in a feature film as well so there's a lot going on. I have never worked as hard as I have this past nine months.”

But what has been taking up the lion's share of Andy's time in this past year is his debut solo album, The Shadow Side. The record, due for release on 6 May, sees Andy indulge his love of '80s pop and new wave alongside his obvious passion for rock. The latter saw him recruit a bunch of his punk rock buddies to collaborate on the record.

“The easiest route would be to write the record on ProTools and then bring session guys in to play the parts. That felt a little impersonal and didn't give me the chance to collaborate. If it was just me without anyone else's opinion then that felt too self indulgent. It started by bringing in Quinn Allman, long-time guitar player for The Used. Then we had Patrick Stump come in, Gerard Way and Mikey Way came in, Matt Skiba. It was like having a new band every day. It was fun.”

Perhaps one of the more unexpected names amongst the records liner notes is Ashton Irwin, drummer for pop arena-fillers 5 Seconds of Summer. Andy admits that he may have been hasty in pre-judging the Aussie sticksman.

“Ashton came in and played multiple instruments on the record. I can admit that I probably had a bias against him because I'm a guy that toured for years in vans and played clubs and he's a guy that joined a pop band that immediately went to a scale that very few of us will ever see. You immediately have this bias against him and you assume that he can't play.

“I felt so stupid watching this guy play everything so much better than I could ever hope to play it. I'm sitting in the booth while the guy is playing a fuckin' African djembe perfectly and I don't even know which way to hold it!”

So there you go, never judge a book by its cover. And that seems a fitting introduction into the ten records that changed Andy's life, as the frontman talks rock anthems, punk rock classics and theatrical powerhouses.