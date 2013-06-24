Arctic Monkeys announce new album AM

Sheffield's finest will be headlining the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury this Friday

Arctic Monkeys are to release their fifth album, AM, on 9 September.

Produced by regular Arctic collaborator James Ford and co-produced by Ross Orton, AM was recorded at Sage & Sound Recording, LA, and Rancho De La Luna, Joshua Tree, and features guest appearances from Josh Homme, Pete Thomas and ex-Coral guitarist Bill Ryder-Jones.

The album includes recent singles Do I Wanna Know and R U Mine, and has been announced ahead of the Arctic Monkeys' headline performance at Glastonbury Festival this Friday.

The full AM tracklisting is as follows:

1 Do I Wanna Know

2 R U Mine?

3 One For The Road

4 Arabella

5 I Want It All

6 No 1 Party Anthem

7 Mad Sounds

8 Fireside

9 Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10 Snap Out Of It

11 Knee Socks

12 I Wanna Be Yours

The album is available for pre-order now via the Arctic Monkeys store and will be available on CD, vinyl, special edition vinyl and digital download.

