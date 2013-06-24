Arctic Monkeys announce new album AM

Arctic Monkeys are to release their fifth album, AM, on 9 September.
Produced by regular Arctic collaborator James Ford and co-produced by Ross Orton, AM was recorded at Sage & Sound Recording, LA, and Rancho De La Luna, Joshua Tree, and features guest appearances from Josh Homme, Pete Thomas and ex-Coral guitarist Bill Ryder-Jones.
The album includes recent singles Do I Wanna Know and R U Mine, and has been announced ahead of the Arctic Monkeys' headline performance at Glastonbury Festival this Friday.
The full AM tracklisting is as follows:
1 Do I Wanna Know
2 R U Mine?
3 One For The Road
4 Arabella
5 I Want It All
6 No 1 Party Anthem
7 Mad Sounds
8 Fireside
9 Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
10 Snap Out Of It
11 Knee Socks
12 I Wanna Be Yours
The album is available for pre-order now via the Arctic Monkeys store and will be available on CD, vinyl, special edition vinyl and digital download.
For more information, visit the official Arctic Monkeys website.