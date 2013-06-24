More

Arctic Monkeys announce new album AM

By

Fifth album set for September 2013 release

Sheffield's finest will be headlining the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury this Friday
Arctic Monkeys are to release their fifth album, AM, on 9 September.

Produced by regular Arctic collaborator James Ford and co-produced by Ross Orton, AM was recorded at Sage & Sound Recording, LA, and Rancho De La Luna, Joshua Tree, and features guest appearances from Josh Homme, Pete Thomas and ex-Coral guitarist Bill Ryder-Jones.

The album includes recent singles Do I Wanna Know and R U Mine, and has been announced ahead of the Arctic Monkeys' headline performance at Glastonbury Festival this Friday.

The full AM tracklisting is as follows:

1 Do I Wanna Know
2 R U Mine?
3 One For The Road
4 Arabella
5 I Want It All
6 No 1 Party Anthem
7 Mad Sounds
8 Fireside
9 Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
10 Snap Out Of It
11 Knee Socks
12 I Wanna Be Yours

The album is available for pre-order now via the Arctic Monkeys store and will be available on CD, vinyl, special edition vinyl and digital download.

For more information, visit the official Arctic Monkeys website.