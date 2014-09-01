ArcTanGent post-rock festival: Friday in pictures
ArcTanGent post rock festival: Friday in pictures
ArcTanGent festival returned to Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, on the weekend (August 30) with Russian Circles and Mono topping a bill of post rock and mathcore acts from around the world on four different stages.
Nick Reinhart from Californian trio Tera Melos are pictured here playing the Yokai stage on the Friday.
Tera Melos
Large pedalboards were a staple sight onstage at ArcTanGent; here's some of Tera Melos guitarist Nick Reinhart's stompbox armory.
Crippled Black Phoenix
Founder Justin Greaves and guitarist / vocalist Daniel Änghede from British progressive rock collective Crippled Black Phoenix play the Arc stage.
Crippled Black Phoenix
Crippled Black Phoenix's live sound featured a three-guitar attack.
This Will Destroy You
Texas post rock four-piece This Will Destroy You playing the ArcTanGent's main Arc stage. Guitarist Jeremy Galindo used his Fender Telecaster Deluxe throughout the set.
This Will Destroy You
Chris King, guitarist with This Will Destroy You, playing a Rickenbacker 360.
Maybeshewill
Leicester instrumentalists Maybeshewill celebrated the release of fourth album Fair Youth with a storming set on the Yokai stage.
Earlier in the day, their guitarists Robin Southby (pictured here) and John Helps had taken part in a special Total Guitar interview alongside This Will destroy You and Russian Circles' Mike Sullivan. Look out for that in a future issue.
Maybeshewill
John Helps, guitarist with Maybeshewill, either had the band's set written on his arm or a post-gig shopping list for Tesco.
Maybeshewill
Maybeshewill headlined the Yokai stage on the Friday of the festival.
Russian Circles
Chicago instrumental trio Russian Circles headlined the main stage on the Friday with a set dominated by their heavier material.
Russian Circles
As they were flying in for the show especially, Russian Circles guitarist Mike Sullivan played through hired Orange heads instead of his usual Verellen Loucks and Meatsmoke amps.
ArcTanGent 2015
After a successful 2014, ArcTanGent is set to return next year between August 20-22. For 20% off ticket next year's prices for a limited time visit the ArcTanGent 2015 website.