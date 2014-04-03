AmpliTube Orange released for iOS devices

IK Multimedia has teamed up with Orange and Apple to release the AmpliTube Orange for iOS devices.

Available for iPad, iPod Touch and iPhone, the app allows guitarists to access Orange tone basically anywhere - as long as they've got an iRig connector - and is bundled up with an almighty lineup of features.

Six amp models are included with the app: the OR50, Rockerverb 50, Thunderverb 200, Tiny Terror, AD 30 and the AD 200 MK 3 bass amp. Five cabinets and various passive and condenser mics can be configured through the app, and there's a built-in tuner and metronome.

Effects and recording included

Four effects pedals are included in the package - the Echo Trip delay, Highway Drive overdrive, Shaker tremelo and a Noise Filter - and the whole lot is MIDI controllable via iRig.

There's even an incredibly sexy looking eight track recorder available for in-app purchase, and you can also import music from your iOS device to play along to, with additional functionality to slow songs down or loop sections.

Available now

AmpliTube Orange is available now on the App Store in two versions: AmpliTube Orange for iPhone/iPod touch and AmpliTube Orange for iPad for $14.99/€13.99 each. The 4-Track recorder and 8-Track recorder with master effects section on iPhone and iPad cost $9.99/€8.99 and $14.99/€13.99 respectively as an in-app purchase.

AmpliTube Orange is also available as a bundle for existing AmpliTube users for $14.99/€13.99 as an in-app purchase. Individual gear models are also available for in-app purchase, with prices ranging from $2.99/€2.69 to $6.99/€5.99.

All in all, it's a pretty impressive package and we're already chomping at the bit to have a play with it...

For more information visit the official IK Multimedia website.

Orange press release

IK Multimedia, the leader in mobile music-creation apps and accessories for iOS devices, is pleased to announce a new iPhone, iPad and iPod touch app that will delight Orange Amplifier fanatics around the globe: AmpliTube Orange for iPhone/iPod touch and AmpliTube Orange for iPad. Officially licensed and developed in close partnership with Orange Amps, AmpliTube Orange is a real time mobile Orange Amplifier and effects studio featuring digital models of 5 classic and modern Orange guitar amplifiers and one Orange bass amplifier. Each amp and cab model has been meticulously recreated in both looks and sound to deliver spot-on Orange tone any time, everywhere.



Orange Appeal

Derived from the fan-favourite desktop version of AmpliTube Orange, the app offers 5 guitar amps and one bass amp. Guitar amps included are the 40th anniversary reissue of the single channel "pics only" original OR50, the ultra-versatile "dirty" channel of the Rockerverb 50 MKII with multiple gain stages, the dual-channel 200-watt Thunderverb 200, the simple yet powerful original Tiny Terror "lunchbox amp", and the straight ahead "British voiced" AD30. For bass players, AmpliTube Orange also spotlights the single channel vintage inspired AD 200 Bass MK 3 offering a huge range of bass tones from ultra clean to pure dirt and grit. AmpliTube Orange features perfectly matched Orange speaker cabinets as well - the 4x12" PPC, 1x12" PPC, 2x12" PPC, 2x12" AD30 and the 1x15" OBC. The cabinets are individually selectable, so they can be mixed and matched with other amp heads for different sound possibilities.



Stompbox Effects Mania

Even though Orange doesn't make stompbox effects, IK Multimedia has created 4 vintage styled Orange-inspired effects to make AmpliTube Orange a versatile stage and studio suite. Players will find four staple effects: a "Noise Filter" for keeping the hiss down when the gain is cranked; the "Highway Drive" vintage inspired overdrive pedal with crunch, level and tone controls, the "Echo Trip" delay pedal with feedback, delay time, level and tone controls, and "The Shaker" tremolo pedal with rate, depth and inspirational "shape" control.



Recording Studio

After dialling in their favourite tones, players can start recording thanks to AmpliTube Orange's built-in single track recorder. The recorder section can be expanded via in-app purchase (4 tracks on iPhone/iPod touch, 8 tracks on iPad) for multi-track recording and composition. The full recorder features a bounce function that frees up tracks for limitless recording, and a master effects section with global reverb, eq and compression. Players can record complete compositions without leaving AmpliTube Orange.



AmpliTube Orange is also Inter-App Audio and Audiobus compatible, so it can be used as an input or effect in other compatible audio apps like GarageBand, making it perfect for injecting Orange tone into other audio environments.



Practice Buddy

AmpliTube Orange is also the perfect practice tool, thanks to its built-in "Song" section. The Song section allows users to import any audio from their device iTunes library and play along. It features a "no voice" button that cancels the centre portion of the stereo field (where most vocals and leads are placed) making soloing over existing recordings a breeze. There's also a speed control that allows users to slow down (or speed up) audio material without changing pitch allowing players to learn difficult passages or enhance their speed and precision.



Standalone or AmpliTube in-app

AmpliTube Orange is available as a standalone app from the App StoreSM, an "in-app" purchase bundle within AmpliTube, or individual amps and effects can be purchased a-la-carte as an in-app purchase within AmpliTube. This gives players the flexibility to choose the bundle or individual models as their needs change.



Plugging In

With IK Multimedia's range of interfaces for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac/PC, getting guitar signal to AmpliTube Orange is as simple as plugging into an amplifier. iRig HD and iRig PRO are the newest digital interfaces that allow players to plug into an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and a Mac or PC and deliver pristine quality pure guitar signal.



Pricing & Availability

AmpliTube Orange is available now on the App StoreSM in two versions: AmpliTube Orange for iPhone/iPod touch and AmpliTube Orange for iPad for $14.99/€13.99 each. The 4-Track recorder and 8-Track recorder with master effects section on iPhone and iPad cost $9.99/€8.99 and $14.99/€13.99 respectively as an in-app purchase.



AmpliTube Orange is also available as a bundle for existing AmpliTube users for $14.99/€13.99 as an in-app purchase. Individual gear models are also available for in-app purchase, price ranging from $2.99/€2.69 to $6.99/€5.99.