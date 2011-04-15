AmpliTube 3 for free and Custom Shop open for business

IK Multimedia has announced a major revamp of its AmpliTube software, with version 3.5 adding the new Custom Shop feature. What's more, there's now a free version of AmpliTube that allows you to access the Custom Shop.

The Custom Shop enables you to pick and choose new amps, stompboxes, cabs, mics and rack effects that are modelled on products from the likes of Fender, Ampeg, Orange, Soldano, Groove Tubes, Gallien-Krueger, THD and T-REX. Over 200 models are currently available, with more to come.

Purchases at the Custom Shop are made using a credits system, with prices starting at $3.

The free version of AmpliTube offers nine stompboxes, four amps, five cabs, three mics, two rack effects and a digital tuner. The price of the full version, which contains 160 models, remains at €270.

AmpliTube 3.5 and Custom Shop press release

IK is proud to announce the release of a FREE Version of AmpliTube 3 with the new built-in Custom Shop Feature. The Custom Shop is an entirely new tone shopping experience that is like visiting a real guitar store, but one that is open 24/7 right in the comfort of your own studio. The AmpliTube Custom Shop has the widest offering of legendary, officially certified brands and a price model affordable to anyone for building your truly custom tone.



Download a free, fully functional version of AmpliTube 3

Start by downloading a FREE, fully functional version of AmpliTube 3 with all features and a collection of 24 free gear models:

9 stomp boxes

4 amplifiers

5 cabinets

3 microphones

2 rack effects

digital tuner

Try the brand new Custom Shop feature

Then use the included online Custom Shop to try and buy more models à la carte.

Choose from over 200 à la carte gear models of stomp boxes, amps, cabs, mics and rack effects

Official manufacturer approved models of legendary guitar and bass gear brands including Fender™, Ampeg®, Orange®, Soldano™, Groove Tubes®, Gallien-Krueger®, THD® and T-Rex® with more to come

and with more to come Every model has its own free trial available

Pricing and Availability

Current AmpliTube 3 users

Current AmpliTube 3 users should go to their user area and download the new 3.5 version to gain full access to the new Custom Shop as well as many new features: 64-bit plug-in compatibility, an improved preset browser with full graphical display of the rig, 4,000 new "patch" slots that store controller information with the presets, improved integration with IK's range of controllers (like the StealthPedal and StompIO) with full programmability directly from AmpliTube, improved MIDI control, "sequences" for organizing live playing presets and much more.

Current Powered by AmpliTube users

Users of AmpliTube Fender™, Ampeg® SVX, AmpliTube Metal, AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix™ and AmpliTube 2 Live can use all of their existing gear models in the new AmpliTube 3 FREE version which includes the Custom Shop. All the user's gear is available inside the new AmpliTube 3 host which allows users to take advantage of the full features of AmpliTube 3 that were not available in their original packages - similar to what was previously done with AmpliTube X-GEAR - as well as access the new Custom Shop to expand their model collections. All other registered IK users can also find AmpliTube 3 FREE in their user area for immediate download.

New to AmpliTube

New IK users can download the FREE version by registering here:

Or purchase the full version of AmpliTube 3 with 160 models and the built-in Custom Shop feature for $349.99 / €269.99.

Gear models starting as low as $3!

Models are priced in Gear Credits: prices range from 5 to 20 credits per model. Credit purchase system starts at $1 per credit and drops down to $0.60 per credit when credits are purchased in bulk. Plus, JamPoints can be applied to model purchases (up to 50% discount) and also earned with every purchase.

More information, product trailer, and video demos are now online. Check them out and download AmpliTube Free and it's new built-in Custom Shop feature today!