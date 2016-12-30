Alter Bridge talk fresh solos and the move to seven-strings for The Last Hero

How do you make these individual ideas fit together so seamlessly?

Myles: “It’s fascinating. This Side Of Fate is a perfect example. Mark had that fingerpicked verse and chorus and then I had worked up this very orchestrated thing that was very Queen-inspired. But all I would have to do was change my tuning, or tweak a little thing here and there to marry it. But I think that was the first or second skeleton of a song that we put together, while we were Skyping actually.”

I still don’t understand why one melody seems to give you goosebumps vs another that doesn’t

Mark: “If you have to change the tempo a little or the tuning, you just try to make it work as best as you can. It’s heartbreaking when you can’t fit a part you thought would work so well with a song. But maybe it’s just too damned slow or fast and it just ruins the vibe of the song.”

The mid sections are a real strong point in your songs – especially Cradle To The Grave and Twilight. They can be a tricky thing for songwriters after the verses and choruses are written. Does your unique process help?

Myles: “Yes, and that’s the benefit of this approach to writing. Because it’s all about perspective. So if you stockpiled all of these bridges and you’re listening with your partner and presenting all of these ideas and you react… and it’s a weird primal thing, especially with melodies.

“I don’t understand why one melody seems to give you goosebumps vs another that doesn’t. They’ll probably design some computer programme to figure that out some day but right now it’s very mysterious – and that’s awesome. So when you stockpile ideas you go back and listen with a fresh perspective, like the listener would, as opposed to if you’ve just come up with a part and you’re thinking, we’ve got to have a middle eight here so let’s just write a part. It doesn’t have time to sit like a fine wine [laughs]. It’s all about that perspective.”

Mark: “We’ve always tried our hardest to make that bridge the best part of the song. Luckily we’ve had a lot of great moments but a lot of times it happens in the moment for us, too. Bridges have been the peak of the energy of the song a lot of the time – a huge payoff. When I hear a song and I turn it on I don’t want to just look forward to the chorus every time. I want to wait to hear this part, a part that only happens once. Then maybe the riff comes back towards the end. I like that you have something to look forwards to deep within the song. A lot of the times that’s the best part of the song.”