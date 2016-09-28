Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti talk Alter Bridge's The Last Hero track-by-track

With The Last Hero being Mark Tremonti’s third album in 18 months - after two releases with his solo band - the prolific songwriter could be forgiven for running out of steam. But whenever he meets with his Alter Bridge bandmate Myles Kennedy, there’s an embarrassment of riches between them when it comes to ideas.

“That’s how things are different in Alter Bridge in any other bands I’ve been in before,” he tells us, “because we both come to table with complete parts of music and melody. Then we piece our ideas together.”

Their unusual jigsaw method has reaped incredible results on five albums over 12 years of collaboration for the band, which is taking them all the way to the O2 Arena on this year’s UK tour.

As songwriters, their synergy is now at the point where they’re finishing each other’s sentences…

“We’re both big melody guys, and when Myles and I get together we’ll both spit ideas at one another,” Mark explains.

“I’ll say I’ve got this chorus that starts out with ‘Show me a leader that – blank – ’ and he finishes it off. So a lot of the lyrical vision is Myles’s, but I contribute a lot on melodies. Sometimes I’ll split out one line that he’ll chase down and finish off; sometimes he comes up with the part melody-wise and part-wise.”

“We’re both very driven and both work very hard,” adds Myles.

“I think because we’ve worked together for so long we’ve seen how this partnership has been very effective and we trust each other now.”

As guitarists, this mutual creative support is seeing both players hitting new form on The Last Hero.

Tremonti turns in his finest all-round performance yet as a soloist across an album, while Kennedy is showing more of his fusion roots than ever before in the band - which will come as a big surprise to anyone who only knows him as the man who sings with Slash.

“He’s doing more and more soloing,” praises Mark.

“And from day one, ever since I heard how good a guitar player he was, I’ve been really pushing him to do more of this, because it would be a damned shame as good as he is not to showcase that talent.”

We sat down with Mark and Myles to talk through every track on The Last Hero in detail (even the bonus tracks) to find out how they worked as a partnership to evolve their sound and raise their bar as players.

