ACM to Host National Learn to Play Day 2015

Have you ever wanted to play music but just weren't sure where to start? This March, lessons in all kinds of musical instruments will be open to everyone and will be absolutely free.

As part of National Learn to Play Day, the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM), Andertons Music Store and Fender UK will be hosting free taster sessions for anyone who has ever been interested in playing guitar, bass, or drums.

These sessions will take place on the 21st of March at ACM's Rodboro Buildings and will give people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to come and try playing music in a relaxed environment.

Fun

A common reason people might shy away from playing music is because they do not feel confident enough. But National Learn to Play Day isn't about proving your genius, it's about having fun and trying something new.

Learning an instrument can be incredibly beneficial to both children and adults, as music allows people of all age groups to discover a way of expressing themselves and a creative side they might not have known they had.

Community action

Music also has an important role in strengthening and developing local communities. One of the aims of National Learn to Play Day is not only to get people interested in music, it's also to demonstrate how local people can learn and play music together.

Over one hundred music shops participated in National Learn to Play Day in 2014, and over 10,000 free lessons were given to people from all across the country. As this event gains in popularity, organisers hope that even more young people and adults will be encouraged to get involved.

The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) is proud to be able to use its links with Andertons and Fender UK to participate in this nationwide event. ACM has a longstanding commitment to providing excellence in music education, but also recognises its role as a centre for community growth and development in Guildford.

With diploma and degree programmes in music performance, ACM is training the next generation for careers in music. An involvement with National Learn to Play Day is therefore not only natural, but is an initiative that the Academy fully supports and is thrilled to be a part of.

To register please visit the ACM website but be quick as availability is limited and places are filling fast.