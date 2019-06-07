5 things guitarists can learn from Prince

There’s a famous Clapton anecdote; you’ve probably heard it recently. Slowhand was said to have been asked, ‘What’s it like to be the best guitar player alive?’ To which he responded, “I don’t know, ask Prince.”

But did he ever actually say that? Well, no, he didn’t. But the fact a completely fabricated quote (that’s also been attributed to Hendrix on Rory Gallagher) has been widely accepted speaks volumes about Prince Rogers Nelson, whose sudden death, aged 57, shocked the world.

In response, Clapton would pay real tribute to the late legend for pulling him out of depression in 1984, when he saw Purple Rain and was instantly re-inspired. Many were introduced to him by the title track, but the few interviews he gave rarely focused on his musicianship, especially a guitar approach that brought a remarkable Hendrix fire to his facets of James Brown funk and Little Richard showmanship.

The key to longevity is to learn every aspect of music that you can

He always played plenty of guitar, but was highly proficient in a number of instruments; a 19-year-old Prince played everything on his 1978 debut, For You.

“The key to longevity is to learn every aspect of music that you can,” he said in 2006. Prince certainly learned his lessons well, but here, we celebrate one thrilling aspect of Prince that is often overlooked: why he should be remembered as one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

